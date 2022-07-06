ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Truck Mustang Entices And Violates

By Steven Symes
Motorious
 1 day ago
We feel so many emotions right now…

Perusing our favorite subreddit (r/Sh***y_Car_Mods) we regularly run across some pretty amazing rides. Sure, some of them make us want to retch into the garbage can, proving that crimes against humanity can absolutely be committed through car modifications, but others are pretty fascinating. However, we can’t quite agree on what to make of this lifted Ford Mustang.

We’ve covered these sorts of lifted muscle car builds in the past, including one that used a classic Mustang body. They’re just a fun, different way to go mudding or off-roading or wherever you wouldn’t dare normally take a pony car. Maybe they’re not for everyone but that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate them for what they are.

Here’s the thing with this build: it’s shown at sure appears to be a track. Why would you take a lifted Mustang there of all places? Is someone drag racing with that thing? If so, are they doing it just for kicks or do they think it gives them some sort of speed advantage? We really want to know since the post on Reddit comes with zero details.

That brings us to the other thing which really bothers us: the tires on this lifted Mustang are far too small. Thankfully, another user pointed out this glaring error. We see truck owners commit this offense, some of them intentionally, and it just makes us sick. If you’re going to lift your vehicle big time, but some big tires on there, at least 33s, please. Instead, we have this Mustang which is like some violation of nature itself.

Yeah, we could nitpick over the LED light bar mounted in the lower fascia or the large aluminum wing bolted to the rear, but we don’t want to be too mean. After all, someone had the guts to put this build together and instead of taking it to a mud pit decided it was best suited for use on blacktop, bless their soul.

Check out he Reddit post for yourself here.

Motorious

The Cars Of The Terminal List

Just like the show, there’s plenty of testosterone coursing through this list of vehicles... If you haven’t checked out The Terminal List on Amazon Prime, it delivers big on action with several cool cars used as set pieces. Instead of turning to plenty of CGI magic for mayhem, producers leaned on more practical effects, of course mixed with some Hollywood magic, making the show feel more based in reality.
CARS
Motorious

Epic Touge Battle Between Two Very Different American Icons

We all love the excitement and danger of a touge battle, two people on a winding mountain road trying to pass one another and become the champion. We’ve seen tons of them, from the legendary battles of the Initial D anime to actual street racers in Japan these impressive events amaze thousands around the globe. However, what if we introduced some big horsepower numbers in the mix? Today we're bringing you a startling showdown between two American legends turned drift event slayers.
CARS
fordauthority.com

1967 Ford Mustang GT With 428 Cobra Jet Swap Hits The Dyno: Video

For the most part, we look upon the golden muscle car era of the 1960s and early 1970s as a glorious time for horsepower, with a wide variety of amazing, track-ready vehicles available to purchase straight off the dealer lot. In reality, however, those vehicles pale in comparison to today’s muscle cars, at least in terms of sheer output, even if they may not necessarily be as “cool” as their predecessors. Case in point – this amazing restored 1967 Ford Mustang GT owned by Scott Hubbard, which has been treated to a 428 Cobra Jet swap.
CARS
Motorious

La Ferrari Prototype Headlines Mecum's Monterey Sale

This modern performance supercar is the perfect vehicle for any Ferrari lover passionate about high speed. When we see a sleek, low-slung, and high-powered supercar sporting the classic bright red paint we've seen everywhere, from track days to movies, most think of one brand, particularly Ferrari. Rosso Corsa, a phrase that literally translates to "Racing Red," has become synonymous with the prancing Italian pony. However, some doubt the brand's stability and relevance in the modern-day racing world. Most of the company's reputation came from the earlier days of innovation when Enzo Ferrari was still in control. So how is one of the world's biggest brands supposed to prove itself as an innovator rather than one that rides the coattails of its late and great creator?
BUYING CARS
#Ford Mustang#Monster Truck#Vehicles#Violates
Motorious

Chevy Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well. Hold onto your high-quality custom seat covers and check it out.
CARS
Motorious

What Role Does Paint Color Play In The Collector Market?

One of the biggest aspects of a vehicle that can either draw in or push away someone looking to buy a vehicle at a glance is the bodywork. While the available performance, luxury, and comfort options of a vehicle can make it attractive to potential buyers, the general shape of the vehicle is the first noticeable feature and along with the color, it may arguably be one of the most important parts of any vehicle. But how big of a role does exterior color actually play?
CARS
Motorious

PCarMarket Hosts 1972 Jeep CJ-5 V8 Sale

This V8-powered beast is the perfect offroader for any performance-focused classic car enthusiast. Jeep has been an icon of the American automotive community for decades because of its work within the military and utility vehicle industry. Originally designed to be the best practical vehicular solution to rough terrain and nearly constant danger, these automobiles quickly grew synonymous with the nation's armed forces. Eventually, Jeep evolved into a civilian-focused car company whose primary concern was providing the people with a strong offroader and daily driver they could count on. So naturally, many utilitarian car enthusiasts flocked to the brand, and as their reach expanded, so did their popularity and status within the American automotive industry.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2004 Ferrari 360 Modena Is A Wicked Supercar

Modena, Italy, is a city known for two major things around the world; one such thing is the Ferrari racing and automotive manufacturing brand. In a fitting turn of events, the second thing which signifies the town in the eyes of the globe is opera. Any automotive enthusiast will tell you that these two features are highly similar in their dedication to the greatness of sound. Indeed, the Ferrari brand is second to none when it comes to its exhaust sounds which have been regarded as some of the most beautiful music to ever exit the tailpipe of an Italian automobile. One such vehicle which embodies this ideally shares its name with that same city whose reputation precedes it.
CARS
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Man Builds 1930s Style Race Car

This racing fan is a detail-oriented builder with a beautiful goal in mind. The 1930s were a special time within the automotive industry as many new facets of automobile design began influencing production. One of the most recognizable movements in the world of cars was the improvement of performance across the various brands in the industry. From Duesnbergs to BMW, these vehicles were getting faster, lighter, and better looking as engineers were given a lot more leeway in creative design. One event which allowed companies from across the globe to showcase their car’s performance was racing which is why it became such a popular sport at the time.
CARS
Motorious

Hidden American Muscle Car Collection Is A Must See

We know a lot of people think the main purpose of sites like YouTube is for watching cats do silly things or doing some dumb dances to music nobody will care about in two months. However, we happen to know the real purpose of all this technology is to see car collections you would never have access to, just like what barn find expert Dennis Collins has so graciously provided recently. In the video included with this article, you’ll get virtual access to an amazing American muscle car collection which is hidden away from prying eyes.
CARS
Road & Track

The Story of My $5292.07-per-Ounce Hot Wheels Camaro

At 7:40 a.m. this past January 6, I was in my truck in the Handlebar Coffee parking lot in Santa Barbara, California, mesmerized by the eBay app on my iPad Mini. The Hot Wheels Custom Camaro I had placed up for auction was far exceeding my expectations. The bidding started at $37 and passed $200 going into the last minute of the weeklong auction. Already two watchers had told me that the die-cast metal Camaro, sized to fit in a child’s open palm, was special. Worth much more than I was expecting.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Motor1.com

Truck Towing Two Trailers And An SUV Is A Sketchy Road Trip

This is a quadruple tow, and apparently, it's legal in UK. Before we launch into the curious video embedded below, let's review some towing terminology. If you're a professional truck driver, you might refer to pulling two trailers as doubles. In the RV world, that's usually called triple towing, as it involves three units total. What we have here, however, is quadruple towing – a primary tow vehicle with three units hooked up. And from what we see in the video, the driver isn't exactly going slow.
CARS
Motor1.com

Heroic Honda Del Sol Battles Hellcat, Camaro SS At Drag Strip

The Honda del Sol disappeared after the 1998 model year, but the little two-seater still makes a splash 26 years after its departure. A new drag racing video from the Drag Racing and Car stuff YouTube channel shows a highly tuned example taking on a trio of American performance might – two Dodge Challengers and a Chevrolet Camaro SS – and the Honda beats all three.
CARS
Motorious

Win A 2023 Corvette Z06 Z07 With More Entries

We really want a Motorious reader to win this Corvette!. Do you dream of owning one of the most anticipated sports car models of all time? We’re of course talking about the next C8 generation Z06 Corvette. These cars haven’t made it to the road yet, and people are absolutely frothing over them. While the mid-engine Corvette was one of the biggest game changers, the new 8th generation Z06 Corvette is going to elevate performance like no one has ever seen before. Just like with all of the C8 Corvettes, it’s going to be pretty difficult to find one, and if you do, don’t count on it being cheap. However, thanks to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF), you can own one for as little as a $25 donation, with more entries as a Motorious reader.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: This VW Beetle drag racing EV has 6,400 bhp from four motors

Putting a load of batteries and powerful motors in a classic Volkswagen Beetle for the purposes of drag racing is actually more common than you might think. There are lots of them already out there with varying performance levels, one, two or more motors and remarkable quarter-mile performance, but none could match this new Beetle EV drag build.
CARS
Motorious

Johnny Depp Cry-Baby Motorcycle Fails To Sell

There were plenty of people watching the June 25 auction of the 1955 Harley-Davidson Model K Johnny Depp famously rode in Cry-Baby, but that wasn’t enough for the high bid to reach reserve. That’s right, after all the press coverage and people talking about the bike, nobody was willing to pony up the cash the seller wanted. Bidding started at a whopping $250,000 with bid increments set at $25,000.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Top Gun’s Real Star, Cars Of The Terminal List, EPA Gets Kneecapped, And Activists Deflating Tires

This week on the Motorious Podcast, we talk about the Porsche of Top Gun, and our thoughts about the movie (no spoilers). We discuss the vehicles of the new hit show, The Terminal List, and a movie star’s young son playing a very expensive game of bumper cars. A couple buys back their dream car, and emissions regulations and regulators are rolled back all over the place. Watch here:
ENTERTAINMENT
makeuseof.com

AceBeam L19 2.0 Long Throw Tactical Flashlight Review: Blindingly Good

The AceBeam L19 2.0 is lightweight and comfortable enough for either handheld use, mounted to a rifle, or on a FAST helmet, without adding any noticeable heft or being uncomfortable in prolonged use. Running on a single 21700 battery that's simple to charge over USB-C and replaceable, it's the brightest flashlight in its class, though I wouldn't advise using the full Turbo mode if you're hunting because blasting 2200 lumens of any color is going to spook your quarry.
ELECTRONICS
Motorious

Leonardo DiCaprio Used To Drive A Classic Mustang

And he accused the pony car of trying to kill him multiple times…. We just learned Leonardo DiCarprio has a biography out, in which he apparently talks about his first car, a 1969 Ford Mustang. The Hollywood star who’s famous for preaching about eco-consciousness while owning many sprawling estates, bought the pony car at the ripe age of 16. Apparently, teenage Leonardo hadn’t learned such an act will kill the planet, but he did learn it would almost kill him.
CELEBRITIES
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Porsche 911 Go Goth for a Night on the Town

Called Musou Black, this paint is said to be the darkest water based acrylic paint in the world. This custom Porsche 911 was painted by Pit One Customs garage in Japan. A 100 ml bottle of the paint will run you a little over $18, so painting a full car will cost a pretty penny.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
73K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

