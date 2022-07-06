ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Taylor Swift's Cameo in the New Trailer for David O. Russell's Murder Mystery Amsterdam

By Rachel DeSantis
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is bringing it back to the 1930s for a role in David O. Russell's upcoming crime comedy/thriller Amsterdam. The "All Too Well" singer, 32, makes a brief cameo in a new trailer for the murder mystery film, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 4. During...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Watch the New 'Amsterdam' Trailer With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift and More

20th Century Fox on Wednesday revealed the chaotic trailer for David O. Russell’s upcoming, star-studded film Amsterdam. The visual opens as Chris Rock‘s character discovers a “dead white man in a box,” which centers the plot on three friends — played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — who are accused of murder and vow to “protect each other… no matter what.” In light of the accusation, the group employs a close source (Robert De Niro), who says he saw “something monstrous” kill his friend, to help them solve the case.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Here's Your First Look at Taylor Swift in the New Film, "Amsterdam"

Taylor Swift wears many hats. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter. Director. Doctor. Iconic cat lady. But wait there’s more! Yes, the multi-hyphenate possesses another impressive skill — actress. Taylor once appeared in a 2009 episode of CSI, but she clinched her first film role in the 2010 rom-com,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Mike Myers
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
John David Washington
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Christian Bale
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Mystery#Cameo#Film Star#Variety#Cinemacon#American
AOL Corp

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick Split After Whirlwind Romance: Report

Not meant to be. Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have split six months after Us Weekly confirmed their romance. Entertainment Tonight was first to report the breakup on Tuesday, June 28. Us confirmed in January that the actors, who played siblings in 2019’s Noelle, were an item. “They were both...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman Has Seen Elvis, And He Has Thoughts On Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More

Hugh Jackman makes a habit of supporting the works of his friends and colleagues – even those he is "feuding" with – and this past week he sent some love in the direction of Baz Luhrmann. Jackman worked with the filmmaker in the making of the 2008 epic Australia, and he recently took to his popular Twitter account to congratulate Luhrmann on his latest blockbuster: Elvis, starring Austin Butler.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Refinery29

Netflix’s Disturbing Girl In The Picture Perpetuates The Idea Of The Perfect Victim

Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped around his daughter. Both stare off to the side, but the expression of the girl is particularly haunting: vacant and filled with sadness. It is this photograph, and the elusive identity of both people in it that is the basis for Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Girl In The Picture, directed by Skye Borgman, the filmmaker behind Abducted In Plain Sight. What ensues is a truly disturbing and tragic decades-spanning story of kidnapping, murder and sexual abuse – all orchestrated by one man. But arguably, the saddest part of it all is the woman – in the photograph – who suffered unspeakable horrors throughout the entirety of her life, and the many others that will never be brought to justice.
TULSA, OK
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: A full timeline of their relationship

Wedding bells may be ringing for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. Despite being very private about their relationship, rumors are swirling that the couple have taken the next step and gotten engaged. Here is a breakdown of Swift and Alwyn’s romance, which has been going strong since they were first spotted together in 2016. When they met Fans believe that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths when they attended the 2016 Met Gala separately. At the time, the singer was dating Calvin Harris, but he did not attend the event with her. Swift seemingly alluded to the theory in her 2017 song “Dress,” in which...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy