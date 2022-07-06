ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Court docs: Indy man gunned down Lyft driver, stole vehicle to visit family

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319OBU_0gWjDtHg00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is accused of shooting a Lyft driver multiple times before stealing his vehicle, buying new seat covers to hide the blood stains and then driving the dead man’s car to northern Indiana to attend a family function.

Devin Powell, 24, faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old Anthony Garland.

Indy man gets 20 years for trafficking meth, guns

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Indy’s west side near the Waterfront Pointe apartments — in the area of Waterfront Parkway W. Drive and Rolling Dunes Drive — at 6 a.m. on June 30. Firefighters had reportedly been responding to a run in the area and located a deceased man lying in a grassy area near the roadway.

The deceased, later identified as Garland, was found to have a gunshot wound to his head and several other gunshot wounds to his body. Police also found a bloody plastic glove, similar to ones used in food service, lying next to Garland’s body, court documents reveal.

Investigators later determined that Garland was a Lyft driver who had been reported missing by his wife the night before his body was found. Police were able to use vehicle information obtained by Lyft to track Garland’s missing white 2013 GMC Acadia to Merrillville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrlbA_0gWjDtHg00
Devin Powell

Detectives in Merrillville detained Powell who had still been in possession of Garland’s vehicle.

Court documents reveal Powell originally told police he had been walking near Waterfront Parkway when he found the white Acadia running with the door open and no one inside. Powell told police he hopped in the car and drove away but only later learned a man was found dead near the car.

Detectives, however, knew that Powell had used his Lyft account to order a ride that Garland answered.

Indiana man arrested on abuse of a corpse charge amid death investigation

Powell then changed his story, court documents reveal, admitting to investigators he had used his Lyft account to call for a ride as well as admitting to shooting Garland. Powell, however, told police that Garland had tried to “screw him over and take his money” and that he had shot Garland after the driver turned around and tried to pull money from his hand. Powell called shooting Garland multiple times “self-defense,” according to the documents.

Powell then admitted to pulling Garland’s body out of the vehicle, dumping him in the grass and taking the Acadia. Powell, who lived in an apartment only 100 yards from the deadly shooting, then reportedly bought new seat covers for the Acadia, changed clothing, vacuumed up shell casings and used the vehicle to drive to a family function in Merrillville.

Police said there were still blood stains on the center console when detectives found the Acadia and arrested Powell.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Two men pull woman from burning vehicle on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is crediting the actions of two men for saving the life of an Indianapolis woman. The Indiana State Police said troopers and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a crash on I-74 near the 96-mile marker. When they arrived, they found a Jeep fully engulfed in flames and bystanders tending to a woman lying on the ground nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

UPDATE: 2-year-old Indianapolis girl found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old Indianapolis girl is reportedly safe and back with her family more than 16 hours after she disappeared. Jailee Latson was last seen on Thursday, July 7 in the 800 block of Rural Street sometime around 4 a.m. Police spent the day Thursday investigating her disappearance, pleading with the public to help find the girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kjluradio.com

Indiana man bound for Columbia arrested with 15 pounds of marijuana

A Montgomery County K-9 uncovers 15 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop. The sheriff’s office reports it was early last Tuesday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-70 just west of New Florence. While questioning the driver, John Springman, 29, of Muncie, Indiana,...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
WRTV

16-year-old shot on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old was wounded in a shooting Wednesday on the city's northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the teen victim shot while responding before 12:10 p.m. to the 4400 block of North Vinewood Avenue. This is near North High School Road and West 46th Street, said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man, 3 juveniles arrested near Colts canal playground on gun charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and three juveniles were arrested on the Fourth of July near the Indianapolis Colts Canal Playspace in downtown Indianapolis. Shortly after 10 p.m., a camera operator at the Regional Operations Center alerted IMPD officers of people possibly armed in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, near North Senate Avenue and West St. Clair Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Beachway Drive, near Rockville Road and Interstate 465. Police found a victim in the road who had apparently been shot....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Docs: Canal cameras helped IMPD catch man with rifle in his pants

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is crediting cameras installed along the canal for helping them arrest four people who were found with guns in their pants. According to court documents, an officer monitoring the live feed at the department’s Regional Operations Center alerted patrolling officers to individuals who were possibly armed. The cameras were able to give […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman dies in Delaware County crash, 3 children hurt

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tuesday afternoon crash killed a Hartford City woman and left three children injured. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Alyssa Stephens was heading north on Indiana 167 when her car went off the road and rolled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday. It happened north of Delaware County Road 900 N in the northeastern part of the county.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Adult, 3 teens arrested with guns at Colts Playground on canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested after telling police officers he gave guns to three teens. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tyrese Cole and three juveniles Monday night near the Colts Playground on the Downtown Canal. IMPD said officers were patrolling the area as residents gathered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Siebert, a 15-year-old girl from Bringhurst, is dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on CR 200E between CR 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy