DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 675 migrants in less than six hours on June 30 after they illegally crossed into Texas. "A large group is a group consisting of 100 subjects or more," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. "Currently, the Del Rio Sector is responsible for over 50% of all large group apprehension in the nation. With less infrastructure and personnel than larger Border Patrol sectors, this puts a tremendous strain on our communities and keeps our agents from doing what they signed up to do - patrolling our border and keeping this...

