Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles are starting from the ground up. The Bears' 2022 roster reflects as much. The Bears are young and lacking depth and almost every position. They have question marks on both lines and at wide receiver. While Poles and Eberflus were able to reshape the secondary thanks to second-round draft picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, that unit, while much-improved, still is young and volatile.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO