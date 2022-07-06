ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Highland Park shooting suspect legally purchased guns despite concerning past

Lebanon-Express
 1 day ago

Police say shooting suspect Robert Crimo III...

lebanon-express.com

Lootpress

West Virginia man indicted for fatal Maryland shootings

SMITHSBURG, Md (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the West Virginia man accused of shooting and killing three coworkersat a Maryland machine shop and then shooting and wounding a state trooper who was responding to the incident. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was indicted June...
SMITHSBURG, MD
NBC News

Highland Park shooting suspect left online trail of violent imagery

Authorities and former classmates of the Highland Park shooting suspect say his past was littered with warnings, including a trail of violent social media posts. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more details including how authorities were called in 2019 by a family member because of alleged threats that he was going to kill people. July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting

In the wake of the latest deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Democrats are calling for tighter gun restrictions less than two weeks after Congress passed a bipartisan bill in response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. NBC News’ Allie Raffa explains what action Democrats are calling for and whether lawmakers say this mass shooting could have been prevented. July 6, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TIME

What a 4-Year-Old Saw at the Highland Park Mass Shooting

At school on Friday, July 1, 4 1/2-year-old Liora drew four white crayon figures on black paper, smiling beneath a neon firework display. This was a picture of her family—Liora, her mother, her father, and her 2-year-old brother—at the Highland Park July 4th celebration and fireworks. The event would be canceled, the community shaken after a mass shooting at the morning parade left seven dead and dozens injured. In its place, an hours-long manhunt would spread terror through the Chicago suburb as residents sheltered in place and rumors about the suspect’s whereabouts raced across social media. When evening fell, instead of watching fireworks, Liora would be huddled in her parents’ room, asking about the “bad man that wants to shoot us” while her little brother kept repeating “scary part, run.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL

