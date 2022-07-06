Saints QB Jameis Winston ditches brace on surgically repaired knee

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is no longer wearing the knee brace he sported during OTAs last month. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after the New Orleans Saints learned in March that they struck out in their pursuit of three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, they re-signed 2021 Week 1 starter Jameis Winston via a two-year deal. Winston hasn't taken a snap in a meaningful game since he went down with a torn ACL and damage to his MCL on Halloween, and it's unclear if the 28-year-old will be able to play in the 2022 regular-season opener versus the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11.

Winston did, however, share a promising sign about his recovery on Tuesday.

As Jeremy Bergman noted for the official NFL website, Winston posted a video on Instagram showing him throwing without wearing a brace on his surgically repaired left knee. Winston had utilized a brace throughout organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Including the Oct. 31 contest, Winston officially won five of seven starts and completed 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and a career-high passer rating of 102.8 before his injury last fall. New Orleans acquired former Cincinnati Bengals starter and, more recently, former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears backup Andy Dalton in March, and it's assumed Dalton will start in September if Winston isn't cleared for Week 1.

Veterans are scheduled to report for Saints training camp on July 26, but Winston's status on the depth chart likely won't become any clearer before some point in late August at the earliest.