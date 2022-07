COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — State leaders are preparing to make their arguments for and against two ballot issues set to be decided by voters this November. The issues to change the state’s bail system and to bar non-U.S. citizens from voting went before the Ohio Ballot Board Tuesday. Members of the board approved the group of legislators who will be writing the required arguments for and against the issues.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO