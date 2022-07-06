ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

George, Garth and 16,800 beers: 10 moments that made Billy Bob's Texas a honkytonk icon

 1 day ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Billy Bob's Texas is getting some upgrades. And you were happy about it. Our story about the Fort Worth honkytonk's renovation plans – in particular the removal of those two large poles near the main stage – was one of our most-read...

KAJA KJ 97

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

The Original Bob’s Steak and Chop House Still Wows

The first time I met Bob Sambol, founder of Bob’s Steak and Chop House, he served me a hotdog. The story was one that I will remember the rest of my life. Over a decade ago, I eagerly accepted the responsibility of creating a restaurant concept for a company at which I was currently employed. My company had interest in a private marina bar and restaurant on Lake Lewisville and after a short time of site visits, research, and competitive analysis, I designed the idea of a private restaurant and club by the name of Slips. In typical corporate fashion, I was asked to pitch the concept to a board of vice-presidents and directors. At the conclusion of my sales pitch, the current president of the company requested that I travel down to a new development in Dallas, Texas known as Trinity Grove. The Trinity Grove project had just started.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

New Allsup’s stores are coming to Texas: Here’s where

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food. Convenience store chain Yesway has...
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Randy Rogers Band, Gary Allan to headline Lewisville’s Western Days festival

The city of Lewisville announced Friday that two prominent country music artists will headline the city’s annual Western Days festival in September. Randy Rogers Band will be the featured act on Sept. 23, the first night of the two-day festival. The second night’s headliner, Gary Allan, will close out the family-friendly event in Old Town Lewisville. Both Allan and Randy Rogers Band headlined the Western Days festival in 2018.
dmagazine.com

Dallas Restaurants Hate Pedestrians, Too

Dallas was not designed for pedestrians. This won’t be a surprise to you if you follow our recurring series, Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, which is up to 45 installments in which one of our staffers tries to show how difficult it can be to walk anywhere in this town.
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Proud Boys seem to be adopting Buc-ee’s beaver as a hate symbol

Members of the Proud Boys in Texas seem to be co-opting the iconic Buc-ee’s grinning beaver logo as an identifying symbol of their organization, Texas Monthly reported last week. Members of the Liberal Women of Collin County who attended a Pride Month event in North Texas last month were...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Fort Worth man is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a man from Fort Worth who has been extremely generous in what he does to help the city of Fort Worth and its residents.
FORT WORTH, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When you run into Shaq at a Dallas Best Buy, good things happen

DALLAS — Dallas' newest celebrity resident is apparently making his mark by giving back to the community in a big way. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was recently chatting with a couple inside a Dallas-area Best Buy store, which ended up with "The Diesel" unloading some cash on a washing machine they were there to buy, according to an exclusive report by Page Six. The big man also threw in a 70-inch TV for the couple, just for the heck of it.
DALLAS, TX
