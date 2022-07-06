ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, VT

Another trucker blames Google Maps for getting stuck in Smuggler’s Notch

By Dispatch
newportdispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE — A truck driver was issued a hefty fine after getting his vehicle stuck on a steep and curvy roadway notorious for snagging CMVs yesterday. Authorities were...

newportdispatch.com

Comments / 5

Jean Santa Maria
1d ago

The existing signs are not enough to deter these big rigs. A visual is needed, with the actual spacing between the rocks, so they may realize GPS is not always correct

Reply
2
