Law & Order is set to stage a three-show crossover for their Fall launch this year. TVLine's sources report that Law & Order SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will link up with the original show for one case. This event will launch all three seasons on Thursday September 22. It's a bit of history for the long-running franchise. There have been crossovers in the past, but nothing with all three of them involved. NBC has not responded to requests for comment on the report yet. But, fans are already getting excited about seeing some of their favorite actors share the screen again.

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO