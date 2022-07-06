ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Middlesex County Magnet Schools Class of 2022 ‘leave indelible marks’ on pathways to success

By Submitted Content
 1 day ago
The Middlesex County Magnet Schools Class of 2022 – 483 students – graduated from its five campuses in five outdoor ceremonies held on June 24. A total of 381 seniors earned their diplomas from the East Brunswick, Perth Amboy and Piscataway campuses, according to a press release through the schools on...

‘Perseverance’ and ‘resilience’ describe Monroe Township High School Class of 2022

Monroe Township High School’s Class of 2022 gathered one last time at CURE Insurance Arena before closing their chapter on high school. “To the Class of 2022, you have had a high school experience like no other. But you may have been impacted to a greater extent than the classes before you,” said Kevin Higgins, principal of Monroe Township High School (MTHS).
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
insidernj.com

Newark Graduates Lead the Laborers’ Pathway to Apprenticeship NJ

NEWARK – The grit of Natasha Harmon to get to the Laborers’ graduation and the first vital stage on the quest for a career in the Building Trades, struck a chord with Newark Council President Lamonica McIver. “For a long time I was the only woman on a council of nine, in a city where 60% of the vote is women,” McIver told Harmon.
NEWARK, NJ
Suburban

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: July 6

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

3,000 participating in NJ summer youth employment program

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark has officially launched its summer youth employment program.Mayor Ras Baraka joined other leaders and students at City Hall to get things started.Three thousand residents ages 14-24 are participating this year.They'll be able to develop workplace skills both remotely and in-person, explore career opportunities and learn about subjects they wouldn't normally learn in school."It actually guides them towards picking a career for themselves and understanding what they really like and what they're interested in," Baraka said."In school, they teach us, like, get this job, you're gonna pay all these bills and everything, but they actually show you how to make experiences, make connections," program participant Rylie McMillan said.The money for Newark's youth employment program comes from grant funding partners, totaling nearly $2.5 million.
NEWARK, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, July 6

U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) announced he has secured $26 million for maintenance dredging of the Shrewsbury and Navesink rivers in the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development spending bill for Fiscal Year 2023. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the underlying legislation in the upcoming months, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park High School Welcomes New Principal

Asbury Park High School has a new principal to replace Kathy Baumgardner who is retiring after 19 years in the district. During a recent appearance at a school board meeting, Bridget O’Neill identified herself as a Monmouth County native and taking the helm in the Asbury High School represented a kind of coming home, she said in brief remarks before the school board during which she was formally introduced and installed.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Township Community Foundation marks 20th anniversary; awards grants to 17 nonprofit groups

Seventeen nonprofit groups that serve Lawrence Township were awarded $31,850 in grants through the Lawrence Township Community Foundation. The funds were distributed among the groups ranging from the Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation to HomeFront and the Lawrence Hamnett Soccer Association at the spring grants awards ceremony. The Lawrence Township...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a shooting overnight in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 on Somerset Street in New Brunswick, initial reports said. The shooting victim purportedly walked into the emergency room shot to the thigh, an unconfirmed report said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Independent

Hazlet officials schedule Aug. 2 public hearing for 2022 budget

HAZLET – The members of the Township Committee in Hazlet have introduced a $24.51 million budget to fund the operation of the municipality this year. The budget was introduced by committee members on June 28. Mayor Michael Sachs, Committeeman Robert Preston, Committeeman Michael Glackin and Committeeman James McKay voted “yes” on a motion to introduce the budget. Committeeman Peter Terranova was absent.
HAZLET, NJ
roi-nj.com

Greek Development opens new corporate HQ in East Brunswick (and hires additional 17)

Greek Development on Wednesday formally announced the opening of its new 14,095-square-foot corporate office in East Brunswick. At the same time, the vertically integrated real estate firm announced the recent hiring of 17 new team members to help bolster multiple departments within the firm — from project management and development to human resources, property management and more.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Jefferson Elementary School renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education, as per Resolution 4320, approved the renaming of Jefferson Elementary School to the Delia Bolden Elementary School during its meeting on Wednesday, June 29. Delia Bolden was the first African American woman to graduate from Columbia High School, which...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
hobokengirl.com

20 Things to Do in New Jersey This Weekend | July 7-10

We’re still on summer break — but there’s a variety of fun events still happening in New Jersey over the next few days. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with Hoboken Sings!, Smorgasburg, an artisan market, and more — and since many of us will be traveling around NJ this weekend, we’re expanding our list beyond Hudson County. Below is a list of greater New Jersey events happening this weekend, July 7th – July 10th.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Independent

Keyport council adopts bond ordinance to finance local improvements

KEYPORT – The members of the Borough Council in Keyport have appropriated $710,000 to fund the purchase of equipment. During a recent meeting, council members adopted a bond ordinance that appropriates $710,000 and authorizes the issuance of $675,000 in bonds or notes to finance part of the cost. A down payment of $35,000 will finance the remaining costs, according to the ordinance.
KEYPORT, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CRANFORD, NJ
Princeton, NJ
