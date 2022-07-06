Walla Walla on track to become America’s Best Wine Region

Wine barrels are shown at a vineyard adjacent to the Walla Walla Vintners winery in Walla Walla, Wash. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios)

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — With two weeks left to vote, Walla Walla is on track to become “America’s Best Wine Region” for the third consecutive year.

Walla Walla Valley is currently in first place for America’s Best Wine Region in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The winner is decided by public voting, which closes at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday, July 18.

Walla Walla Valley has won the honor in 2021 and 2020 and could be the first region to win in three consecutive years.

“We are humbled once again by the outpouring of support we have received, particularly in light of the competition, which includes many of the country’s other iconic wine regions,” said Robert Hansen, executive director of Visit Walla Walla and Walla Walla Valley Wine. “If the first two weeks of voting are any indication, the Walla Walla Valley has a large and passionate fanbase. We hope those who love this region and its wines will continue the momentum over the final two weeks of voting.”

Walla Walla Valley will be one of 20 finalists in 2022, marking the fifth straight year the region has made the final round of voting.

