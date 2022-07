SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Congratulations to Shear Beauty Salon on the celebration of their one-year anniversary. Shear Beauty Salon is located in the Woolson Block at 33 Main St., Springfield, Vt., and is owned and operated by Daryl Turner. Daryl has been working her magic for eighteen years. She spent fifteen of those years at a local salon, building skills and connections and then a year ago decided to go out on her own.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO