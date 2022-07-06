ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michael Tubbs discusses Youth Job Corps program

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
Fox40
 1 day ago

(KTXL) — July is typically the peak of summertime employment for young...

fox40.com

Fox40

SchoolsFirst Financial Corner

Anyone trying to buy a home in today’s real estate market knows that inventory is tight, rates are up, and any edge you can get comes in extra handy. What you might not know is that there is a type of mortgage loan that might have a bad rap but is worth a second look. Lindsey Shores from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is joining us today to talk about the advantages and possible pitfalls of Adjustable Rate Mortgages. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union proudly provides World-Class Personal Service and financial security to California school employees and their families. Learn more about SchoolsFirst FCU at SchoolsFirstFCU.org.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Lake Tahoe cove ‘blanketed’ in trash from July 4 crowd

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — More than 300 volunteers, a dive team, and one beach-cleaning robot spread out across five Lake Tahoe beaches on July 5 to tackle trash left behind by holiday visitors. Lake Tahoe is one of the most popular places in Northern California for celebrating the...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox40

State Fair

Today a small piece of the State Fair is coming to Studio40! Obsidian Butterfly the Fire Performer and Wing Mahal Food truck is here!. New this year is the Cats & Dogs: The Exhibition, Toytopia, the Candy Maze Selfie Experience where you can also buy your favorite candy treats! We also want to tell you about the new and expanded Save Mart Wine Garden. It has a 64-foot wine bar and more wine slushy machines. Also new this year is the Made in California Fashion Show with contestants and the winner from season 14 on the Out at The Fair.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Berry popular: Strawberry milkshake tops in California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Between the shelves filled with syrup bottles, jars holding candy and nuts, plastic containers of chopped fresh fruit, plus other toppings limited only by imagination — gold leaf, anyone? — milkshakes come in an endless variety of flavors. It’s hard to beat the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

