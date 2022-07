Thanks to the immense influence of their extended family, New Balance’s fanbase has grown exponentially over the last few years. And those new to the brand’s offerings typically gravitate to the collaborative work of Aime Leon Dore, who’ve highlighted everything from the 550 to the 991. But even despite receiving the cosign of one of New York’s most popular labels, the latter never took off like its basketball-made counterpart. Thankfully, though, it seems NB isn’t yet ready to stop celebrating the silhouette, as they’ve recently prepared a number of MADE in UK colorways.

