PHOENIX — A woman was charged last week after being accused of smuggling 108 pounds of meth across the U.S.-Mexico border at the San Luis Port of Entry, authorities said. Maria Arredondo De Sanchez, 56, of Mexico, was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release on Tuesday.

SAN LUIS, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO