Special Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hardin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Elizabethtown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Hardin County, including the following locations Cecilia, Eastview, White Mills, Howe Valley, Vertrees, Hansbrough, Solway, White Mills Junction, Harcourt and Pierce Mill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO