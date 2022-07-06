Special Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1137 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Horace, or 8 miles southwest of Tribune, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREELEY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO