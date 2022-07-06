ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY COUNTY At 1137 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Horace, or 8 miles southwest of Tribune, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT/1145 PM MDT/ FOR HAMILTON AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES At 1215 AM CDT/1115 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles north of Coolidge to near Syracuse to 14 miles northwest of Manter, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Syracuse around 1120 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy