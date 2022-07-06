ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Summer Concert Series set to kick off with 80s tribute band

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FORnR_0gWj87Zz00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back the free Summer Concerts in the Park series.

Friends and family are welcome to pack a picnic and bring blankets to set up a comfortable spot on the Great Meadow at Chase Palm Park.

Alcohol is prohibited.

The Molly Ringwald Project, an 80s tribute band, will be premiering Thursday.

Other bands including Blue Breeze Band , Captain Cardiac & The Coronaries , and Pepe Marquez Band are scheduled to perform later in the month.

For more details about the musical lineup visit sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov .

The post Summer Concert Series set to kick off with 80s tribute band appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guitargirlmag.com

GRITTY IN PINK IS MAKING ITS WAVE TO SURF RODEO FEST

Los Angeles, CA | July 2022 – This year Gritty In Pink will be making their way to Ventura, CA for the Surf Rodeo Music & Surf Festival on July 15-17 on the Ventura Pier! After years of delay due to the pandemic, the much-anticipated fest is finally happening again. The weekend festival will feature a Gritty In Pink Stage on July 16/17, partnering with the new collective of female artists built by the founders of the Warped Tour Shiragirl Stage, which graced Ventura for many summers. The Gritty In Pink Stage will showcase a Saturday evening stage block with a few of their top artists, including: the multi-talented vocalist/percussionist/DJ Chastity Ashley aka Neon Pony (who’s toured with Duran Duran), singer/bassist Alicia Vigil and guitarist Kiki Wong of rock band Vigil of War, electro-rock band Stuntdriver, and all-girl pop-punk pioneers Shiragirl. The Gritty In Pink Stage will host several more bands throughout the weekend, along with DJ Vashonda Sherra, and host Xtine Reckless. Gritty In Pink will also have a booth where attendees can receive sponsor giveaways by signing up for the INPINK marketplace platform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Series#Parks And Recreation#Concerts#Alcohol#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Recreation Department#Chase Palm Park#Blue Breeze Band
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Library extends operation hours

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Library will be open for two additional hours beginning Monday. The main library location will now be open on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

2022 July 4th Fireworks Slideshow

Edhat readers share photos of the July 4th festivities in Santa Barbara. July 4th views from the Riviera (scroll through all photos in the slideshow above). An unfortunate result of fireworks is pollution. Perhaps a lighted drone show for the future!. By May O. Just thought I'd send along a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
News Channel 3-12

Businesses at Stearns Wharf brace for packed crowd ahead of 4th of July celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Businesses at Stearns Wharf are bracing for a packed crowd ahead of the 4th of July celebration. The wharf is already busy with visitors. "It’s a wonderful opportunity to come for the Fourth of July and I brought my sister my cousin and my friend from Vegas," said visitor Grace Lay. The post Businesses at Stearns Wharf brace for packed crowd ahead of 4th of July celebration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy