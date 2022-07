When Leslie Frazier was fired as head coach of the Vikings after the 2013 season, he figured he would eventually earn a second head-coaching job. So far, he hasn’t. Frazier is the defensive spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Buccaneers after the Vikings fired him, and now he’s heading into his seventh season on the Bills’ staff, but he admits he finds it disappointing not to get another head-coaching job.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO