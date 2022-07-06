ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Ex-Metro CEO Nominated as Administrator of FAA

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAyqx_0gWj7etS00
Photo: Federal Aviation Amdministration

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Phillip Washington, who served six years as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, was nominated by President Joe Biden Wednesday as the next administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Washington was Metro CEO from 2015 to 2021. He currently serves as CEO of Denver International Airport.

In announcing the nomination, the White House noted that during his time at Metro, Washington oversaw an $8 billion budget at an agency with 11,000 employees. Before Metro, he served as CEO of the Denver Regional Transportation District.

He also served in the Army for 24 years, reaching the rank of command sergeant major.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Barger Champions Motion to Deliver on High Desert Corridor Transportation Vision

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have Los Angeles County join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency (JPA) to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project — the first phase of which will connect high desert cities in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties through a new high-speed, intercity rail alignment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mynewsla.com

Former Coroner’s Investigator Who Won $8.4 Million Accepts Smaller Award

A former coroner’s office investigator has accepted a reduction of less than half of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — rather than face a new trial on damages.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Because Citizens Were Armed

Sorrowfully but unsurprisingly, Highland Park - which banned assault weapons in 2013 and fought off legal challenges until a 2015 Supreme Court ruling - was not the only site of gun violence over the July 4 weekend. There were shootings in Philly, New York, Kansas City, Tacoma, Wash., Richmond and Manassas, Va., etc. But Highland Park was the most deadly, and - those overturned lawn chairs on a glad parade route - the most dystopian. As usual, credit for the carnage, large and small, goes to a blood-soaked, ever-shameless NRA, happy to take it. Even as Highland Park residents were still sheltering in place during the manhunt for Crimo, the NRA posted - and kept online - a staggeringly tone-deaf missive. “The only reason you’re celebrating Independence Day is because citizens were armed," says a voiceover with a bald eagle image. "Happy Fourth of July from the National Rifle Association.” Adds a tweet, “We are a country because of brave souls with guns who valued and fought for liberty and freedom.” Shannon Watts of MomsDemand on the horror of a kid on a rooftop in "sniper position" picking off parade-goers: "This isn’t freedom; it’s terrorism.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

4 women arrested at downtown Los Angeles ‘die-in’ protesting abortion ruling

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Metro#The White House
smobserved.com

Masks Will Not Slow Transmission in Los Angeles County

July 7, 2022 For many weeks now, Los Angeles County Health officials have warned that a health order requiring masks at indoor public places will be reinstituted when there are 10 admissions or more of "Covid" patients per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row. The cutoff is a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control. It is designed to reduce the stress on the hospital system.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Gascón Recall Campaign Turns In Over 700,000 Signatures, Supporters of the DA Push Back

Los Angeles, CA – Wednesday marked the deadline to turn at least 569,000 valid signatures to force the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney to be placed on the ballot. Local media has reported that the campaign has already spent over $8 million to gather 717,000 signature, which they believe will be more than enough—even if up to 20 percent of those signatures are invalidated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Army
CBS LA

LA County Supervisors to ask voters for power to remove Sheriff Villanueva

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on an agenda next week that would ask voters for the right to remove an elected sheriff from office. The proposed change to the county's charter could be on the ballot for November's general election would give the supervisors the power to remove a sitting elected LA County Sheriff from office if four out of five supervisors agree the sheriff is unfit for its position.The board released the agenda item on Thursday and it comes after LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized by several supervisors over the Sheriff's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy