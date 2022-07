Brandywine Valley Quilters invites you to enjoy and be inspired by the art and handwork on display July 22 – 24, 2022 at Neumann University’s Mirenda Center in Aston, PA. Our biennial Quilt ​Show is better than ever​ with more than 200 judged and exhibition quilts. There will be many vendors offering a wide selection of handcrafts, fabrics, and notions for you to explore. Throughout the show interesting lectures and demos will be offered. A wide array of beautiful mini quilts and creatively themed baskets will be raffled off. Admission is just $10 for all three days.

ASTON, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO