Congress & Courts

Climate activists plan to disrupt Congressional Baseball Game

By Julia Musto
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate activists are planning to disrupt this year's annual Congressional Baseball Game. In a new video posted to social media, the Now or Never collective said that Congress has "one last shot" to pass historic climate legislation. "It's time to leave everything on the field," it wrote. If politicians...

Mike Brueck
1d ago

You mean "climate terrorists" or even "climate cultists".

Bob Jones
1d ago

Just cancel the game. Too many nuts out there. Start it up again when civility returns.

Washington Examiner

The Democratic circular firing squad comes for Biden

President Joe Biden is contending with a Democratic whispering campaign, and some considerably louder protests, ahead of November's midterm elections and expectations the party will sustain severe losses at the polls. But as Democrats express their frustrations over abortion access and others position themselves for their future political ambitions, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Dems' climate and tax agenda to consume Congress in July

Democrats are taking tangible steps towards a deal on their party’s signature spending bill, expecting the proposal to dominate the rest of July and hoping it could reshape their political fortunes after six months of stasis. Talks between Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are beginning...
INCOME TAX
