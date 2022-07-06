Mark Catton, 55

Michael Brian Murphy, age 73 of Deckerville, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He is survived by his three sons, one daughter and four grandchildren. Services for Michael Brian Murphy will be held on Monday, July11th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 10, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Roy “Bubba” Armstrong, age 67 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. A fixture of the Marlette Schools community, if you’ve ever attended a Marlette sporting event, you’ve undoubtedly seen Bubba on the sidelines cheering on the Red Raiders. A 1976 graduate of Marlette High School, Bubba was unable to play sports due to a medical condition. That didn’t stop him from participating, however, and he’s been involved in the district’s athletics every since. The Marlette Sports Boosters Facebook account posted the news of his passing yesterday (Wednesday), where several Marlette graduates commented with memories of his kindness and uplifting spirit.
Louis Seddon, age 81 of Peck, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, his three sons, one daughter and eight grandchildren. Services for Louis Seddon will be held on Monday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Banquet Hall. Visitation will occur at the Carman Hall on Sunday, July 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Joe Ritter, age 66 of Marlette, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2022. He is survived by his daughter and two sons. A memorial gathering for Joe Ritter will be held on Saturday, July 23, at Eddie G’s Bar and Grill in Marlette from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Alan VanderGraaff, age 81 of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Services for Alan VanderGraaff will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lexington. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m., with visitation on Saturday being held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Marie Boyes, age 92 of Croswell, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. Services for Marie Boyes will be held Friday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Visitation will be held there on Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Eric Allen, age 32 of Applegate, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Services for Eric Allen will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Yesterday, July 5, around 5:40 p.m., the Michigan State Troopers from the Caro post responded to a home invasion at a home on M-46 in Tuscola County’s Juaniata Township. The homeowners reported their house ransacked and several items missing after arriving home. Several hours later, a suspicious person was seen about two miles from the residence, with Tuscola County Sheriff deputies detaining the 35-year-old Bay City man and turning him over to the troopers for questioning.
Exactly three years after the beach first made national headlines for a series of fights and drug overdoses on Independence Day, 2019, Huron County Sheriff Deputies had to break up a fight between more than 6 women on the Caseville County Park Beach, as a crowd of around 150 people baited them on.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful holiday weekend, with a trio of traffic accidents happening since Friday, July 1. On Friday, July 1, around 6:00 p.m., Sanilac County Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line Road in Worth Township. Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies responded alongside Burchville Fire/Rescue, Lexington Fire/Rescue and Croswell EMS, finding a 60-year-old Harper Woods man dead at the scene. Deputies determined that the 60-year-old had been driving west on Galbraith Line Road, east of South Lakeshore Road in his 1999 Saturn SL2 when, for an unknown reason, he pulled out in front of a 2011 Chevy Silverado that was traveling north on South Lakeshore Road. The Silverado’s driver and passenger, a 54-year-old Macomb man and his 10-year-old son signed off with EMS at the scene.
Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office received a report this past Monday, July 4, around 1:43 p.m. of a collision between a motorcycle and deer in Lamotte Township, on VanDyke Road near Adams Road. Upon arriving at the scene with Marlette EMS, Sanilac EMS and the Lamotte Township Fire Department, deputies...
A missing person’s search over the weekend ended in tragedy following the recovery of the missing man’s body from Lake Nepessing. The man, 59- year-old David Holmes of Lapeer, was reported overboard around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with Lapeer County Central Dispatch receiving two calls from people he was boating with on three pontoons. There was some hope that he made it back to shore, as Holmes was reported to be a strong, healthy swimmer and familiar with the lake.
Following several mass shooting events in the recent months, including this past Monday’s shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, the St. Clair Democratic Party announced yesterday that despite being registered, they will not be participating in next week’s Rotary International Day Parade. Party chair Jim...
