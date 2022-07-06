Mark Catton, 55

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful holiday weekend, with a trio of traffic accidents happening since Friday, July 1. On Friday, July 1, around 6:00 p.m., Sanilac County Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line Road in Worth Township. Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies responded alongside Burchville Fire/Rescue, Lexington Fire/Rescue and Croswell EMS, finding a 60-year-old Harper Woods man dead at the scene. Deputies determined that the 60-year-old had been driving west on Galbraith Line Road, east of South Lakeshore Road in his 1999 Saturn SL2 when, for an unknown reason, he pulled out in front of a 2011 Chevy Silverado that was traveling north on South Lakeshore Road. The Silverado’s driver and passenger, a 54-year-old Macomb man and his 10-year-old son signed off with EMS at the scene.

SANILAC COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO