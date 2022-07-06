ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Summer Concert Series Under Way Lakeside, Riverside

By ChirelloMarketing
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Fulton Summer Concert Series is under way with a wide variety of entertainers coming to lakeside and riverside venues this year, said Chris Waldron, Fulton’s director of parks and recreation. “Whether you want to hear the Fulton Community Band at Bullhead Point or enjoy small...

FL Radio Group

Local “Celebrities” Needed for Party in the Park Dunk Tank Fundraiser

The NUCOR & Auburn Rotary Club’s Party In The Park Festival proudly announces a Celebrity Dunk Tank during the July 23rd & 24th event on Deauville Island on Emerson Park. On July 23rd, it will be the “Warm The Children” charity of Cayuga County which will benefit from monies raised from the dunk tank, and the United Way of Cayuga County will be raising money from dunking area celebrities on July 24th.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Annual Oswego County 4-H Fabric Sale Fundraiser To Be Held July 23

SANDY CREEK, NY – The eagerly awaited fabric sale fundraiser to support the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego, is happening soon. The Annual Fabric Sale will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Entertainment Building on the Oswego County Fairgrounds located at 291 Ellisburg Street, Sandy Creek, New York.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Government
Big Frog 104

Sangertown Square Brings Back An Event The Kids Are Sure To Love!

A summer favorite is returning to Central New York, giving parents yet another fun activity to do with their kids this year. Sangertown Square in New Hartford is proud to announce the return of Tykes Tuesday this summer. The annual event allows kids ages 1-12 to participate in a number of free activities at the mall. This will run on select Tuesdays throughout the months of July and August.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

Bingo heats up at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bingo is heating up at Turning Stone as the resort and casino announced their biggest play-session of the summer. The $350K Sumer Blowout will take place on July 30 and pay out $15,000 on regular games, $20,000 on special games, and $100,000 for a level 3 jackpot. Turning Stones guarantees that $350,000 in cash will be given away.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Operation Oswego County Presents Award To Menter Ambulance

OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting on June 16, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its Business Excellence Award for 2022 to Menter Ambulance. Menter Ambulance was recognized for demonstrating outstanding leadership, adaptation and commitment in operating and expanding Menter Ambulance as a private ambulance service for Oswego County since 1952; for operating 16 advance life support ambulances; for being the primary EMS provider for nine towns, three villages and two cities in Oswego County; for employing over 140; for establishing a new 5,600 sf station in Oswego and doubling its station in Fulton to 14,000 sf; for establishing an EMT academy to grow their workforce directly; and for being a vital and integral part of the County’s healthcare system.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Madison County to start $1.3 million upgrade at Delphi Falls

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County’s newest park is getting a deluge of upgrades. Delphi Falls County Park opened in 2018 after a generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The 66-acre property features a two-tiered waterfall, woodlands, and gorge walls. The park, however, will receive some improvement upgrades as part of an expansion project.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
#Parks And Recreation#Lakeside#Parks Recreation#Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Riverside#The Fulton Community Band#Recreation Department#Bullhead#Fulton Dixieland Band#Fulton Jazz Fest
Syracuse.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Phil Lesh, beer and wine festivals: 10 things to do in CNY this weekend

Upstate New York does music, beer and wine pretty darn well, and this week we’ve got all three. Lynyrd Skynyrd and Phil Lesh of The Grateful Dead will both perform this weekend, and there’s the Finger Lakes Wine Festival and Heritage Hill Brewhouse’s new Brite Vibes festival for beer and cider-lovers. It’s opening weekend for CNY Playhouse’s Jesus Christ Superstar, for the theater-lovers among us, and also a monster truck battle at the NYS Fairgrounds, a gemstone show, a bike ride along the Erie Canal and more. Happy exploring!
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Charles M. Spencer – July 2, 2022

Charles M. Spencer, 54; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, AR; Mr. Spencer moved to NY in the early 1990’s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He loved being in the outdoors. Mr. Spencer was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and listening and dancing to music. Mr. Spencer was a “jack of all trades” and was known to successfully fix most everything. If something seemed unfixable mechanically, he figured that duct tape was usually the last resort and many times the answer. He was a collector of several items and had an extensive collection of hats, flashlights and vehicles he would use for parts. Charles was a hilarious storyteller and a man with the kindest heart. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters: Dakota (Coby Wells) Spencer of Fulton and Tehya (Tyler Ranger) Spencer of Oswego, his parents: James and Lorraine (Kilpatrick) Spencer, his sister: Bridget (Stephen) Spencer-Lathrop of Hannibal and his beloved grandson: Ryder Spencer Wells of Fulton and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

Meet the New Seneca Falls Town Manager-Peter Soscia

The first-ever Seneca Falls Town Manager was appointed last night and he’ll be familiar to many town residents. Dr. Peter Soscia was born and raised in Seneca Falls, graduated from Mynderse Academy, even worked for the former Village DPW while he was in high school. Soscia was most recently...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Auto shop, city at odds over cleanup

ROME — Michael Burth Jr., owner of Mike Jr’s Auto Repair, 1030 E. Dominick St., has been given a 120-day notice by the city to vacate his property so that the state Department of Environmental Conservation can conduct a major cleanup of the brownfield area where the auto shop sits.
ROME, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Tree and stump removal project commences in Cortland

The City of Cortland’s annual tree and stump removal project is officially underway. The City’s Common Council unanimously approved a contract between the Department of Public Works and Carter’s Tree Services to “furnish all labor (including traffic control), materials, equipment, and tools necessary to remove numerous street trees in various locations,” according to the resolution from Tuesday’s meeting.
CORTLAND, NY
Oswego County Today

Timothy R. Rhinehart

SCRIBA, NY – Timothy R. “Bubba” Rhinehart, 59, of Scriba, New York, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 3, after a courageous fight with cancer. Tim was born in Oswego, New York, the son of Ralph Rhinehart and Kandis (Sheffield) Hills....
SCRIBA, NY
Oswego County Today

Changing Of The Guard At Oswego Rotary Club

OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego Rotary Club recently celebrated their accomplishments of the past year and revealed their plans for next year. It was their Changing of the Guard meeting at Oswego Country Club where outgoing officers were acknowledged and new officers and directors were sworn in for the 2022–23 Rotary year.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Local Walgreens customers notice ‘recycling fee’ on receipts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least four Walgreens stores in Central New York are charging a “recycling fee,” some customers have noticed on their receipts and called NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team. Between NewsChannel 9’s visits and what the customers reported, the stores charging the fee...
iheartoswego.com

Catherine T. O'Neil – July 5, 2022

Catherine T. O'Neil, 81, daughter of the late Thomas Edward O'Neil and Catherine Serow O'Neil died peacefully at Morningstar Residential Nursing Home on July 5th, 2022. She is survived by her brother Thomas J. O'Neil (Kim) and her sister Elizabeth Ann O'Neil Clift (Phil) and many nieces and nephews. She...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

