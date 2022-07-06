WATCH: What you need to know before attending The World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With The World Games 2022 kicking off Thursday, Vice President of Sales Jay Roberson joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss final preparations being made and everything you need to know before attending.Georgia native working towards World Games gold
THINGS TO KNOW AHEAD OF WORLD GAMES:
- How to buy tickets
- Road closures
- Security measures
- Inside look at gold, silver, bronze medals
- Listen to the official theme song, “Hope of Alabama”
The World Games will take place July 7-17.
You can watch the full interview in the media player above.
