WATCH: What you need to know before attending The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With The World Games 2022 kicking off Thursday, Vice President of Sales Jay Roberson joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss final preparations being made and everything you need to know before attending.

THINGS TO KNOW AHEAD OF WORLD GAMES:

The World Games will take place July 7-17.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.