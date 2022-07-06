ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: What you need to know before attending The World Games

By Nicole Cook
 1 day ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With The World Games 2022 kicking off Thursday, Vice President of Sales Jay Roberson joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss final preparations being made and everything you need to know before attending.

Georgia native working towards World Games gold

THINGS TO KNOW AHEAD OF WORLD GAMES:

The World Games will take place July 7-17.

World Games estimated to have $250 million economic impact on Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — After more than seven years in the making, including a pandemic and continuing economic challenges, the World Games finally made it to Birmingham. “Let the games begin!,” Birmingham city officials cheered after cutting a ribbon to signify the start of the World Games Thursday afternoon. 3,600 athletes from more than 100 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Chatt-A-Hoots looking for consistency in home stretch

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots have been atop of the Sunbelt Baseball League’s West Division for the majority of the season so far, despite sitting at the .500 mark at 8-8. That record is not really indicative of the way the the ‘Hoots have played this season, but the team knows that in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Heat Advisory through this evening

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– Heat and humidity will once again take hold of the forecast, A heat advisory will be in effect through this evening for our Georgia counties and through Thursday evening for our Alabama counties. Heat index values will between 100-106 degrees with locally higher spots.  Rain chances will remain low over the next […]
GEORGIA STATE
Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
Birmingham woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Muscogee County employee arrested for theft by conversion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s office employee has been arrested for taking over $10,000 dollars in converted property tax payments, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. Ayoina Shipp was arrested after officials executed a search warrant on July 7. The investigation began on March 18 when Muscogee County Tax Commissioner […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Auburn Police warn ‘One Pill Can Kill’ after drug raid, arrests

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three men are facing numerous drug charges after Fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday, July 7, when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn. Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, […]
AUBURN, AL
Suspect in deadly Houston County shooting arrested

The video above shows the shooting suspect Benjamin Nowell being escorted into the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. (Video Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News) NEW DETAILS: HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Valley man charged in wife’s Manslaughter found dead

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Valley man facing criminal charges in his wife’s death after she was found with cockroaches all over her body, has died in the same home where police say he neglected his wife to death.   74-year-old Walter Hawkins was found deceased inside the family’s 24th Avenue dwelling Wednesday, July 6th. Valley […]
VALLEY, AL
Name released for homicide victim found in Benning Hills Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The name of a 21-year-old man killed in an apparent homicide has been released. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL the man’s name is Joshua Sanford. Sanford’s body was found on July 6, 2022, in Benning Hills Park, near Patton Drive and Lafayette Drive. Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Kidnapping suspect wanted in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect is wanted in connection to a kidnapping attempt Monday afternoon. Tony Lamar White, 47, was last seen on foot in the area of 4th Street in Anniston. According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

