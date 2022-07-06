ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

COVID rates up, but other warning signs are not

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia hit a 20 percent positivity rate for COVID...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

 

WFXR

Resources to help Virginia students facing homelessness

(WFXR) — According to the National Center of Homeless Education, nearly 17,500 homeless children and teens were enrolled in Virginia’s public schools during the 2019-2020 academic year. “The definition of homelessness for students is greater than just students who are unhoused or living in shelters,” Amherst County Public Schools’ supervisor for student and family wellness, […]
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Deadly drug on the rise in Virginia, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s drug epidemic is the deadliest it has ever been. More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States during the 12-month period ending April 2021. That’s a new record high, with overdose deaths jumping 28.5% from the same period a year earlier.
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Mystery species in Virginia? Radford researcher is on the case

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Some of the biggest animal mysteries in the wilds of Virginia are being solved in a lab in Radford. Dr. Tara Pelletier is an assistant professor of biology at Radford University. One of her areas of research is identifying previously undiscovered animal species. “I study biodiversity,” said Pelletier as she gestured […]
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Transportation officials provide update on I-81 improvements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improvements to Interstate 81 are accelerating three years after the General Assembly approved a new funding stream for the highway. Thursday afternoon, state and local officials received a status report on operational changes and major construction projects that will address concerns about traffic volume and highway safety.
ROANOKE, VA
Local
Virginia Health
Roanoke, VA
Government
Roanoke, VA
Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
WDBJ7.com

VPRA talks next steps for passenger rail to the NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the agreement between Virginia and Norfolk Southern that expands passenger rail service in southwest Virginia, a second passenger train will take off from Roanoke every day. That second train will begin July 11. It’s part of the process to adding passenger rail service to the...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
WSLS

Martinsville opens new outpatient addiction treatment program

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A new addiction treatment program center is coming to Martinsville. On Thursday, Pinnacle Treatment Centers announced that they will be celebrating the opening of Martinsville Treatment Services with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 12. Martinsville Treatment Services, located at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway, Suite #3, is...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

'It's the not knowing:' Family of Rustburg dad gunned down Tuesday seeks answers

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 33-year-old Rustburg man was shot and killed in the parking lot of First St Paul Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. Campbell County deputies first responded to a report of a man lying in the entrance of the church parking lot around 1 p.m. When they arrived, Robert William Staton was lying on the ground in front of his vehicle with a critical gunshot wound.
RUSTBURG, VA
WFXR

‘Trump girl’: Henry Co. woman admits role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP/WFXR) — A Southside Virginia woman who wore a hoodie that read “Yes, I’m a Trump girl” inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Jamie Lynn Ferguson of Collinsville — a member of the West Virginia National Guard — entered the plea to parading, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfxrtv.com

Virginia delegate, rabbis explain why abortion restrictions could infringe on religious rights

ROANOKE, Va. (WXFR) — Virginia Del. Eileen Filler-Corn says Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed abortion restrictions infringe on her religious freedom as a Jewish woman. “What he was talking about, with his idea and concept, and what we have seen honestly from other legislators who have already expressed and espoused an interest in introducing legislation that would take rights away from women and our own bodily autonomy, would be in direct conflict with my faith, Jewish faith, and many other religions,” Filler-Corn, the former Speaker of the House of Delegates, said during a tour of the Raleigh Court Head Start childcare center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Habitat for Humanity receives millions in ARPA funding

The only affordable housing provider that serves as realtor, architect, builder, mortgage lender, counselor and educator has received $2.6 million from Roanoke City through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will enact a unique collaboration between public and private sectors to “improve the lives of Roanoke residents.” WFIR’S Camden Lazenby has more.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Long Mill Dam in Danville to be removed

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council voted Tuesday evening to remove the Long Mill Dam, the topic of a debate for more than a decade. The opposing votes were concerned about potential low river levels without a dam in place, while the pro-removal votes are looking toward more development and better fishing.
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Key Milestone In Reach For Caesars Virginia Casino In Danville, Virginia

A key milestone is in reach for the construction of the Caesars Virginia Casino in Danville, Virginia. Two years ago voters in Danville agreed to allow Caesars to operate a casino at the former Dan River Mills Schoolfield plant site. That meant the site would have to be prepared for construction of the casino and the former plant demolished to clear the way.
DANVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

(WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
VIRGINIA STATE
altavistajournal.com

No plan to resume Uncle Billy’s Day in 2022

It sometimes seems that hardly a day goes by in which someone doesn’t ask on social media, by phone, or out and about in Altavista, “What happened to Uncle Billy’s Day?” or “When is Uncle Billy’s Day coming back?”. The answer to these questions...
ALTAVISTA, VA

