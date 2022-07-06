COVID rates up, but other warning signs are not

ROANOKE, Va. (WXFR) — Virginia Del. Eileen Filler-Corn says Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed abortion restrictions infringe on her religious freedom as a Jewish woman. “What he was talking about, with his idea and concept, and what we have seen honestly from other legislators who have already expressed and espoused an interest in introducing legislation that would take rights away from women and our own bodily autonomy, would be in direct conflict with my faith, Jewish faith, and many other religions,” Filler-Corn, the former Speaker of the House of Delegates, said during a tour of the Raleigh Court Head Start childcare center in Roanoke.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO