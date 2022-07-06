ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Local law enforcement discuss public safety following mass shooting

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
 1 day ago
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. –Police on the Central Coast are giving advice to the community as mass shootings continue to happen nationwide.

“Bringing on certain personnel, using a drone potentially to scan the rooftop along the parade route. looking for any type of suspicious activity,” said Grover Beach Police Commander Jim Murno.

Grover Beach officers ask the community to be aware of their surroundings.

If you see something suspicious, call the department immediately.

And if there is a shooting, officers ask people to get somewhere safe as quickly as possible.

“Try and keep calm, get to a place of safety behind some concealment or some cover,” said Commander Murno. “And that’s probably the best thing you can do. obviously, leave your belongings behind.”

Lompoc Police also had some input.

“We often recommend ‘run, hide, fight’ type of deals,” said SGT. Sergio Arias. “When you try to get away from the situation, try to hide from the threat. but, if it comes down to it, you can fight back.”

Lompoc officers recommend a program that will help them in case they are in an active shooter situation.

“The ALICE program is a program that we highly recommend to schools and other public entities,” said SGT. Arias.

