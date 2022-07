DJ Khaled has been working on his upcoming thirteenth studio album, and it looks like the moment for it to drop is almost here. On Wednesday (July 6), the We The Best boss took to his Instagram page with a post revealing the official title of his forthcoming album. The post came with a cinematic trailer that showed footage of Khaled and his accomplishments over the last couple of years, such as his children, winning awards, earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more.

1 DAY AGO