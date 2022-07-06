Sunil Gavaskar compares Rishabh Pant with Adam Gilchrist, wants him to open in T20Is

Star India batter looked good in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston but failed to convert his starts in both the innings. The former India captain managed to score a total of 31 runs in his two essays in Birmingham, as his long lean patch with the bat continued. While he was dismissed for 11 in the first innings as he played on to the stumps, in the second essay, Virat Kohli received a jaffa from England captain Ben Stokes, only to be sent back to the pavilion for 20. Unfortunately for Virat Kohli, he got starts but couldn’t convert them to big scores. He will now have to wait for a long time for his next Test century as India will be back playing the longest format of the game in November. By then it will be three years without a ton for him in the whites. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan had a unique take on Virat Kohli’s prolonged slump in form. Zaheer Khan said that it is because Virat Kohli has set the bar so high, that his batting woes have been highlighted as much as they are.

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO