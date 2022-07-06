Springfield Motorcyclist Killed In Burke Crash: Police

Nema Mirsaeedi Photo Credit: Facebook

A Springfield man was killed in a crash on the Burke Center Parkway over the holiday weekend, authorities said.

Nema Mirsaeedi, 31, was riding westbound on his 2020 Honda motorcycle when he turned and collided with the front passenger side of a Mercedes going the other direction, Fairfax County Police said.

Mirsaeedi was thrown from his motorcycle in the course of the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

A friend on Facebook remembers Mirsaeedi as a good person with a true passion for music.

Police did not specify whether the surviving driver of the Mercedes was injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department.

