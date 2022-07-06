ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Michael Lee Griffith

wbiw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Lee Griffith, 77, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mike was born on June 1, 1945, to Robert D. and Marjorie (Shoemaker) Griffith, both deceased. He graduated in 1963 from Huntington High School in Huntington, Indiana. He enjoyed a long career at Farm Bureau Insurance, retiring...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Elaine Pace

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Virginia Rose Page

Virginia Rose Page, 74, of Bedford, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at I.U. Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born February 19, 1948, in Sullivan Co., IN, she was the daughter of Ruth Horn. She retired from Visteon as a production worker and was of the Christian faith.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Christina Wright

Christina Wright, 65, of Heltonville, passed away at 8:49 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her. Born October 28, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Robert and Janet (Hutton) Stewart. She married Edward. Wright on February 14, 1988, and he survives. She was a certified nurse’s assistant....
HELTONVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Big plans’ for Raising Cane’s include 5 new Indiana restaurants

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will soon expand in central Indiana—and the grand opening of one of them is right around the corner. The Bloomington location is set to open on Aug. 23 at Kirkwood Avenue and Dunn Road, just in time for students to return to the Indiana University campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
South Whitley, IN
City
Bedford, IN
City
Kimmell, IN
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
City
Huntington, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Velva L. Hutton

Velva L. Hutton, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born October 21, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Harold Terry and Gladys (Blanton) Beasley. She married. Richard Hutton, Sr. on July 16, 1949. She owned H...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dustin Lee Milligan

Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Hulda L. Goecker

Hulda L. Goecker, 99, of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at The Lutheran Community Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dudleytown on August 31, 1922, to the late William and Anna Wehrkamp Bobb. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Dudleytown. On October 5, 1941, she married Earl A. Goecker. Their marriage was blessed with four children. She and her husband, Earl, were co-owners of Goecker Building Supplies and Goecker Construction. Hulda had a strong work ethic throughout her life. She worked at various jobs outside the home after her youngest started school. Then, after raising her family and seeing them leave home, she became an owner-operator of Hulda’s Café and Hulda’s Gift Shop. She put her heart and soul into any job she did and did it well.
SEYMOUR, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Morgan County Fair Details

It's almost fair time! It's one of those great annual events we just love to enjoy each summer. There are ninety-two counties in Indiana and each and every one hosts a county fair each summer. So, what makes the Morgan County Fair so special?. We're so glad you asked! There...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Lee#Huntington High School#Farm Bureau Insurance
wbiw.com

Obituary: Francis M. Stone

Francis M. Stone, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bedford, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, Indiana. Born in Bedford, Francis was the son of Wayne A. and Ilene (Malott) Stone. He was never married. Mr. Stone was employed for over 40 years by L.S. Ayres Department Stores. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bedford, The Indianapolis Chapter, the American Guild of Organists, and the National and Kentuckiana chapter of the Organ Historical Society. He maintained a serious avocation regarding the music, history, construction, and sound of pipe organs although he was not an organist or organ builder himself.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James C. Andis

James C. Andis, 74, of Springville, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born November 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Curtis and Bertha (Blake) Andis. He retired from NWSC Crane where he worked in the water treatment facility. He loved farming and watching his grandchildren.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sue Jane Eisele

Sue Jane Eisele, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born February 23, 1954, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Wilbur Leland and Sarah Louise (Terrell) Eisele. Sue loved the outdoors, animals, and singing. She was a big Patsy Cline fan. Survivors...
MITCHELL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ruby Doris Grissom

Ruby Doris Grissom, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born July 23, 1933, in Judah, she was the daughter of Dras and Ollie (Deckard) Covey. She was a graduate of the Needmore High School. She had worked in the K-Mart Pharmacy and was the manager of their restaurant. She had also worked as a cook at Mitchell High School and for Robert’s Brass. She attended the Grace Full Gospel Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Purdue Extension Lawrence County to host 4-H STEAM Spark Club

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Purdue Extension Lawrence County is set to host Spark Club with their 4H Superior STEAM Club over multiple nights in July. The first event is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. July 21st and 22nd at the Danny and Sandy Daugherty Center for STEAM Excellence at 1301 I Street in Bedford. This event offers the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics in a fun and engaging way. After this event, there will be an opportunity to showcase the work during the Open House.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

ILJAS class donates benches and firepits to Avoca Park & Recreation

BEDFORD – After three weeks of technical and employability skills training, 7 Lawrence County residents became the ninth graduating class of the Lawrence County Introduction to Local Jobs and Skills (ILJAS) program while giving back to their community. Through this process coordinated by the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Growth Council welcomes summer intern Maddie Mullis

BEDFORD – Maddie Mullis is the newest Indiana University student through the Indiana Leadership Program to intern at the Growth Council. She is both a Senior and an Accelerated Master’s Program student studying Public Affairs Management at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. “As a...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man who brought meth from Kentucky to Indiana sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS – A man who brought methamphetamine from Kentucky to Indiana learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Anthony Shanklin of Louisville, Kentucky, to 7 years in federal prison. Shanklin had pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The investigation into Shanklin’s drug operation started in 2021. He dealt numerous narcotics, including meth, […]
insidethehall.com

First Look: 2023 Indiana basketball recruiting board

With the first July evaluation period underway, it’s time for a first look at Inside the Hall’s 2023 Indiana basketball recruiting board. Indiana already has two commitments in the 2023 class in Newton (Ga.) guard Jakai Newton and Centerville (Oh.) guard Gabe Cupps. On our first iteration of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: July 7, 2022

12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 35th Street. 12:31 a.m. Domestic fight at Quality Inn on Constitution Avenue. 12:35 a.m. Threats were reported in the 1800 block of 5th Street. 2:06 a.m. Repossession in the 1020 block of R Street. 3:44 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2930...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy