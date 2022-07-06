ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris daily crime report || July 6, 2022

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on July 5, 2022. Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of N Main St at 7:24 P.M. on July 5, 2022 and the driver walked away...

eparisextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 07)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 25th Thursday morning at 12:28. Officers knew the driver Victor Orlando McCulloch, 29, of Paris, had outstanding felony warrants. McCulloch stopped his vehicle and ran from the officers before being apprehended. They arrested McCulloch on the manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County, evading arrest or detention warrant out of the Police Department, and three felony failure to appear warrants out of Red River County. They added a charge of evading arrest or detention. Officers placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 6)

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900-block of N. Main Tuesday evening at 7:24, and the driver walked away from the scene. Officers located Jamorion Leuntray Wilson, 29, in the 1500-block of N. Main, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. The passenger advised the officers that she and Wilson were arguing and he was driving very erratically. They were westbound on Clement Rd. at a very high rate of speed, and while approaching N. Main, Wilson slammed on the brakes, and the vehicle skid across N. Main, jumped the curb, and struck a flag pole and three vehicles that parked there. When Wilson exited the car, he threw a beer can at the passenger and walked away. Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member due to threatening remarks while driving erratically and intentionally causing the accident. Officers transferred Wilson to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || July 7, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Aguilar,Kerry Rae – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY. McCulloch,Victor Orlando – EVADING ARREST DETENTION; MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; TAMPER/FABRICATE...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || July 6, 2022

RALSON, JEREMY TATE – BURGLARY OF A BUILDING; BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY W. LAHMAN, CASSIDY LYNN – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; POSS DANGEROUS DRUG. WILSON, JAMORION LEUNTREY – AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON. SPANN, SHELIA KIM – Assault (Class C) Family...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, TX
Paris, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Paris, TX
Local
Texas Cars
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 25-year-old Lane Wesley Keller on ten outstanding warrants, including one from Lamar and one from Harris counties. Charges include Violation of probation for theft of livestock, bond forfeiture, felony theft, three counts of failure to appear, and several traffic-related misdemeanors. His bonds total $27,502, and he remains in jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fatal house fire in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday night around 6 p.m. there was a fatal house fire in Whitewright. It happened on the 400 block of W. Spruce St., claiming one victim. This same house caught fire back in February, inside the house at the time was a male resident. Whitewright Police Department...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Food Pantry To Reopen On Cherry Street

The Paris Downtown Food Pantry expects to resume operations at their 124 W. Cherry St. location the week of July 25. The contractor for the new concrete parking lot still has some work to do but has assured pantry officials it will be complete with striping in place in time for the reopening. For more information, contact Allan Hubbard at 903-737-8870.
PARIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Paris Police#N Main St
KSST Radio

Trading Post for July 7, 2022

Blueberries picked daily on our family farm east of Sulphur Springs, $5/lb. Cucumber 3/$1. No herbicides or pesticides used. Also have a tub of white-lavender violets and 2 chili pepper plants in starter pots, $2 each. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Lab mix pups about 3 months old, need forever...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 degrees and heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Texoma snow cone stands are seeing a rush this 4th of July

(KXII) - If you’re out and about for the 4th of July or just trying to stay cool this summer, we have you covered. News 12 spoke with snow cones stands on both sides of the Red River to see what they have to offer. “It’s really fun just...
DENISON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 24)

Paris Police stopped a gray 2006 BMW in the 2100-block of Lamar Thursday afternoon at 3:39 for not displaying a registration sticker on the windshield. The driver, Katie Rae Simpson, 31, of Cookville, had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. In addition, the rear license plate belongs to another vehicle. During the arrest, Simpson had possession of methamphetamine and several articles of identifying information that did not belong to her. Officers charged Simpson with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and fraud by possessing identifying information. They placed her in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Helen Jean Hutchison Thompson || Obituary

Helen Jean Hutchison Thompson, 91, passed away June 23, 2022, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living. Helen was born July 3, 1931, in Paris, TX the daughter of William Alexander and Doris Warner Hutchison. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Thompson (Sept. 27, 2020. They were married...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Zoning Request For Truck Stop North Of I-30 Main Discussion At July 5 City Council Meeting

Discussion regarding Libba Land LTD’s request to rezone property north of Interstate 30 light commercial was the main focus of Tuesday evening’s Sulphur Springs City Council meeting. Three individuals and two couples who live near the property asked the City Council to consider denying the request, while City Council members sought clarity regarding the proposed development.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Energy assistance programs helping those in need this summer

(KXII) -This week is the hottest we’ve seen this year and while you may be suffering outdoors, your utility bills may also be taking a hit in the next couple months. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP is a federal funded program that assists income eligible families with their monthly utility bills.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Additional Counties Enact Burn Bans

With no rain in sight for the immediate future and temperatures in triple digits for at least the remainder of the week, three more Northeast Texas counties have enacted bans on outdoor burning. Rains, Hunt, and Fannin counties activated bans at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meetings.
FANNIN, TX
eparisextra.com

Billy Frank Leonard || Obituary

Following Billy’s wishes, services are not scheduled. Billy Frank Leonard, 74, of Reno, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Stillhouse Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. In hopes of helping others, Billy donated his body to Science Care for medical research. Bright-Holland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Following...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Rains County Issues Burn Ban, Expect More To Follow

Judge Linda Wallace has issued a burn ban for Rains County effective July 5th, 2022. Weather conditions continue to be dry, hot and when combined with low humidity makes conditions favorable for fires. The forecast shows continued hot and dry for the next 7 – 10 days. Please use...
RAINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy