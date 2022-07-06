Obituary: Virginia Rose Page

Virginia Rose Page, 74, of Bedford, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at I.U. Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born February 19, 1948, in Sullivan Co., IN, she was the daughter of Ruth Horn. She retired from Visteon as a production worker and was of the Christian...
Christina Wright, 65, of Heltonville, passed away at 8:49 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her. Born October 28, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Robert and Janet (Hutton) Stewart. She married Edward. Wright on February 14, 1988, and he survives. She was a certified nurse’s assistant....
Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
Velva L. Hutton, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born October 21, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Harold Terry and Gladys (Blanton) Beasley. She married. Richard Hutton, Sr. on July 16, 1949. She owned H...
Sue Jane Eisele, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born February 23, 1954, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Wilbur Leland and Sarah Louise (Terrell) Eisele. Sue loved the outdoors, animals, and singing. She was a big Patsy Cline fan. Survivors...
Francis M. Stone, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bedford, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, Indiana. Born in Bedford, Francis was the son of Wayne A. and Ilene (Malott) Stone. He was never married. Mr. Stone was employed for over 40 years by L.S. Ayres Department Stores. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bedford, The Indianapolis Chapter, the American Guild of Organists, and the National and Kentuckiana chapter of the Organ Historical Society. He maintained a serious avocation regarding the music, history, construction, and sound of pipe organs although he was not an organist or organ builder himself.
Ruby Doris Grissom, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born July 23, 1933, in Judah, she was the daughter of Dras and Ollie (Deckard) Covey. She was a graduate of the Needmore High School. She had worked in the K-Mart Pharmacy and was the manager of their restaurant. She had also worked as a cook at Mitchell High School and for Robert’s Brass. She attended the Grace Full Gospel Church.
Hulda L. Goecker, 99, of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at The Lutheran Community Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dudleytown on August 31, 1922, to the late William and Anna Wehrkamp Bobb. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Dudleytown. On October 5, 1941, she married Earl A. Goecker. Their marriage was blessed with four children. She and her husband, Earl, were co-owners of Goecker Building Supplies and Goecker Construction. Hulda had a strong work ethic throughout her life. She worked at various jobs outside the home after her youngest started school. Then, after raising her family and seeing them leave home, she became an owner-operator of Hulda’s Café and Hulda’s Gift Shop. She put her heart and soul into any job she did and did it well.
Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
James C. Andis, 74, of Springville, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born November 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Curtis and Bertha (Blake) Andis. He retired from NWSC Crane where he worked in the water treatment facility. He loved farming and watching his grandchildren.
It's almost fair time! It's one of those great annual events we just love to enjoy each summer. There are ninety-two counties in Indiana and each and every one hosts a county fair each summer. So, what makes the Morgan County Fair so special?. We're so glad you asked! There...
BEDFORD – After three weeks of technical and employability skills training, 7 Lawrence County residents became the ninth graduating class of the Lawrence County Introduction to Local Jobs and Skills (ILJAS) program while giving back to their community. Through this process coordinated by the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council’s...
12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 35th Street. 12:31 a.m. Domestic fight at Quality Inn on Constitution Avenue. 12:35 a.m. Threats were reported in the 1800 block of 5th Street. 2:06 a.m. Repossession in the 1020 block of R Street. 3:44 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2930...
INDIANA – Monday, July 11, 2022, marks the start of the 21st annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana. The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and. their loved ones are not forgotten. The motto of Cops...
Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.
BEDFORD – Maddie Mullis is the newest Indiana University student through the Indiana Leadership Program to intern at the Growth Council. She is both a Senior and an Accelerated Master’s Program student studying Public Affairs Management at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. “As a...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy, when firefighters arrived they found a […]
ORANGE CO. – On Wednesday, July 6th at approximately 7:54 p.m., Indiana State Police Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a Honda Shadow motorcycle in French Lick for distracted driving. The driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. The motorcycle left the roadway, driving through a yard and...
ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
