The Villages, FL

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

By Letters to the Editor
 1 day ago

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one...

Ocala residents share their thoughts on the city’s needs

Residents from across Ocala recently submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I am a new Ocala Floridian of 8 weeks, and I moved here for the small town vibe and location. We have all we need here, and we’re close enough to many big cities if we want to experience that. The only thing I’ve noticed is that many of the hotels are pretty rough – I stayed in a few last October when I visited. And one hotel I won’t name has reoccurring police visits. But all in all, we call this home now and like it here,” says Ocala resident Kim Edwards.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

To those residents who signed a petition for a sound barrier to be built due to the Turnpike noise:. 1. THE TURNPIKE WAS THERE WHEN YOU BOUGHT YOUR HOME/PROPERTY!!. 2. Did you not hear the noise from the Turnpike while viewing your prospective purchase?. Now you are requesting that The...
US News and World Report

10 Affordable Places to Rent an Apartment in Retirement

Here's where you can find a retirement apartment for less than $900 per month. Renting an apartment in an affordable city can help keep your retirement costs low and allow you to receive assistance with home maintenance and repairs. Apartments are often located in walkable neighborhoods that are close to stores, restaurants, services and entertainment options. A rental is also an excellent way to test out a potential retirement spot and easily move on if the place does not meet your expectations. While rental rates are climbing nationwide, some desirable retirement locations have affordable rental apartments. Here's a look at the places that scored well in the U.S. News Best Places to Retire ranking for 2022 where the median rent is less than $900 per month.
OCALA, FL
Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

A quick review of the underlying Legislation HB995 shows that we should not approve this Independent Fire District. Brett Hage shepherded the Bill through the Legislature (HB995). That should raise a red flag right there. Statute 191 allows the imposition of non ad-valorem taxes based on the value of the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Reasons for WEC Jockey Club approval

The three Marion County Commissioners who approved the massive WEC Jockey Club project against county staff recommendations and overwhelming opposition from nearby residents and adjacent landowners have declined requests for interviews for a follow-up story on the development. Commissioners Michelle Stone, Jeff Gold and Chairman Carl Zalak III, June 21...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IFLScience

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

A town in Florida has been placed under quarantine measures after giant African land snails were found in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The snails, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in length, are damaging to vegetation and agriculture given their massive appetites, and can even feed on carcass bones at a push when other calcium-rich foods are scarce. They also pose a threat to human health more directly, as they carry the parasite Angiostrongylus cantonensis, or rat lungworm, which is known to cause meningitis in humans.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New Smyrna Beach medical practice focuses on veterans

President Abraham Lincoln set the standard for veteran care when he said, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”. The quote was from his second inaugural address in 1865. One hundred and fifty-seven years after Mr. Lincoln mentioned veterans’...
WCJB

Ocala residents see an increase in their utility bill

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents are now feeling the effects of a decision the city council voted on earlier in the summer. On May 17 the Ocala City Council voted unanimously to increase the power cost adjustment from 2.8 cents to 5.6 cents. Staff said the power cost adjustment...
Ocala Gazette

Ocala International Airport anticipates more development

The Ocala City Council approved two agenda items Tuesday, July 5, during its regularly scheduled meeting, both relating to the Ocala International Airport (OIA). Only three city council members were present for the meeting: Jim Hilty, Ire Bethea and Kristin Dreyer. The first agenda item involved a letter of intent...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

VPSD crew trains on agency’s new ambulance

The Villages Public Safety Department is moving full speed ahead on its ambulance operations transition.Roughly 150 firefighter-paramedics took turns driving one of the agency’s new ambulances last week to become familiar with the nuances of the vehicle. It is a key step in getting them ready for Oct. 1, when The Villages Public Safety Department begins ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County, replacing the county’s contracted provider, American Medical Response. “The driving training was a good move to get the crews acclimated and behind the wheel,” VPSD Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “The training worked out terrific, and the crews are starting to get excited about the whole transition. Things are moving smoothly.” Also last week, the third of the 12 new ambulances arrived in the community. Of the 12, one will be stationed at each of the nine VPSD stations with three as backups.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Gail Annette Wilson

Gail Annette Wilson, 70, of The Villages, Florida passed away July 2, 2022, at Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, Oxford, Florida. She was the wife of Gary Wilson for 30 years. Gail was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Fiorenzo. Prior to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident weighs in on airport expansion, grocer options

When we moved to Ocala five years ago, what we found so wonderful was that it was a smaller city filled with beautiful parks, nice shops, a lovely and quaint downtown, and good people. It always amazes me when I hear newcomers to our beautiful community complain about the lack...
OCALA, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Miller Construction launching construction on warehouse in Ocala Airport Logistics Park

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Miller Construction Company will start construction in early June on a speculative warehouse at Airport Logistics Park in Ocala for Boyd+Mox Industrial Development. The 100,090-sq. ft. space is currently designed as a single, open shell.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected Myrtle Beach drug dealers nabbed in parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages

A pair of suspected Myrtle Beach, S.C. drug dealers were nabbed in the parking lot of Wendy’s in The Villages. Michael Paul Bays, 33, was at the wheel of a white 2018 Toyota Camry with South Carolina license plates at 7:52 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he made an “abrupt right turn” into the parking lot of Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard in the Spanish Springs area. The vehicle was in the drive-through lane for an “extended period,” which gave a police officer a chance to check on the status of the driver’s license of the Camry’s registered owner, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The check revealed that Bays’ license has been suspended in both South Carolina and in Florida. During a traffic stop, Bays admitted to the suspensions.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Olmecs thought of it as medicine. The Aztecs saw it as a gift from the gods. The chocolate those ancient Central American civilizations imbibed may be very different from the chocolate we know today, but for many chocoholics the sentiment probably remains the same. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy