The Union County Daily Digital caught up with one on the busiest dudes in Union County, that being Mike Schnell, the manager of the Union County Fair. Seeing that the Fair is but a couple weeks away, Mr. Schnell is not letting the grass grow under his feet. We tracked him down for an interview using Zoom (he was in his car, but safely parked) and got him to fit us in for a few questions. Listen to the full interview here:

UNION COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO