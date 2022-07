Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...

