ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

4 best destinations for Reds ace Luis Castillo ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

By Joey Mistretta
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cincinnati Reds are selling ahead of the trade deadline. They are one of the worst teams in baseball and have stated their rebuilding intentions. One player who might be the most coveted trade candidate ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline is Luis Castillo. Castillo is a veteran starting pitcher...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

MLB fans furious following Padres’ Jurickson Profar horrific on-field collapse

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants game featured a scary moment involving Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. In the fifth inning, the Giants’ Tommy La Stella lofted a fly ball to shallow left field, with Profar and Padres teammate C.J. Abrams in pursuit. Abrams made the catch, but his left knee collided with Profar’s […] The post MLB fans furious following Padres’ Jurickson Profar horrific on-field collapse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022

The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Austin Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, while Dallas Keuchel takes the bump for the Diamondbacks. Austin Gomber has a 6.53 ERA. In his most recent start against these same Diamondbacks last Saturday […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Looks To Remain Undefeated

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs for the first time at Dodger Stadium this season after previously sweeping a three-game series at Wrigley Field in early May. Tony Gonsolin makes his 16th start of the season and looks to remain undefeated this season as he continues to make his case as one of the National League’s best pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge dealt worrying injury update ahead of clash vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees will be in hostile territory on Thursday as they kick off a series against the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, they’ll be without their biggest bat and team leader in Aaron Judge. Manager Aaron Boone revealed, via The Michael Kay Show, that Judge is dealing with “some kind of lower-body soreness thing.” […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge dealt worrying injury update ahead of clash vs. Red Sox appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Profar collapses after collision, Padres beat Giants in 10

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his neck in a brace, and driven off the field on a cart as his teammates watched from a few feet away. Profar pumped his right fist to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd and appeared to be smiling. He was taken to a hospital and no update was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Bo Bichette
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
thecomeback.com

Padres OF Jurickson Profar stretchered off after scary collision, collapse

It was a scary scene at Petco Park during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was taken off the field on a stretcher after a collision with San Diego rookie infielder C.J. Abrams in the top of the fifth. Profar took a knee to the head from Abrams in the collision.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Cardinals
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets have an eye on the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and they are considering making a move for one longtime slugger. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets have Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz “on their radar” for a trade. Heyman notes that the Mets’ biggest need come […] The post Rumor: Mets eyeing major move for a 7-time All-Star ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Mark Leiter Jr. gets the ball for the Cubs, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. Mark Leiter Jr. has a 4.85 ERA. He has pitched only 29 2/3 innings this season, so it’s not as though he has built a substantial track record. Past performance should not be used as a measuring stick for evaluating him. Leiter’s first appearance of 2022 was a start against the Rockies on April 16. He soon got moved to the bullpen, where he carried out short-relief and long-relief assignments. He made only one appearance in the month of May. Only recently was he bumped back into the starting rotation. Interestingly enough, his last outing was the result of an injury to another Chicago starter. Leiter came into a game against the Red Sox last Saturday due to an injury suffered by starter Alec Mills. Leiter, thrown into the fire after Mills threw just seven pitches, threw 5 1/3 innings of emergency relief, limiting the powerful Boston lineup to just one run on three hits. That was the longest outing of Leiter’s season. In his previous 2022 appearances, he had not pitched longer than four innings. What does this mean for this game against the Dodgers? It’s impossible to know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Logan Gilbert gets 10th win as Mariners sweep Padres

The bottom two hitters in the lineup drove in four runs and Logan Gilbert became the third major league pitcher to win 10 games this season as the visiting Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres 6-2 to complete a two-game sweep. Dylan Moore and Sam Haggerty, the eighth and...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ key plans for MLB trade deadline should put NL East on notice

As the MLB trade deadline is now less than a month away, the New York Mets already have notable plans to bolster their roster in the coming weeks. USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. Among them, the Mets “want to be aggressive” […] The post Rumor: Mets’ key plans for MLB trade deadline should put NL East on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 players Diamondbacks must move ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Arizona Diamondbacks face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs this year, and could very well be one of the teams looking to sell at the trade deadline. Already 15.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, Arizona still figures to be at least a few years away from contention. While there’s talent […] The post 3 players Diamondbacks must move ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Joe Musgrove’s Padres future gets a major update

The San Diego Padres could soon face quite a dilemma regarding the long-term future of Joe Musgrove with the team. USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale recently touched on Musgrove’s contract status with the Padres, which comes as the seventh-year pitcher is set to hit free agency later this year. Nightengale notes that Musgrove and the […] The post Rumor: Joe Musgrove’s Padres future gets a major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
99K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy