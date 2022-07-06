ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Late-morning fire damages North Park apartment building

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two-story North Park apartment building Wednesday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Boundary Street, just west of Interstate 805 and north of Meade Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters had the flames under control within about 15 minutes, according to the agency.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents of three apartments -- two of which were damaged by fire and a third by water -- arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

87-year-old man hit, killed by pickup truck in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday in National City, county medical officials said. The deadly crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highland Avenue at East 24th Street, the National City Police Department told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. As the man was walking southbound in the west crosswalk, a pickup truck failed to yield to the pedestrian while making a left turn on a green light and struck the man.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
KPBS

Veterans Village tenant killed by neighbor, police say

A 29-year-old tenant living on Veterans Village of San Diego property was killed June 27 following a confrontation with her neighbor, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim was Jennelle Self, an Army veteran with a 2-year-old son. Self had previously spoken with inewsource about problems she faced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#Apartment Building#Cns#Accident#The American Red Cross
onscene.tv

High Speed Head-On Major Injury Accident | Chula Vista

07.03.2022 | 1:06 PM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Olympic Parkway according to witnesses. She lost control of her vehicle and went into the center divider and hit a tree. The car went airborne and hit another vehicle head-on that was being driven by a male with his female companion as the passenger in the #2 lane of the westbound traffic. The Mercedes then flipped and hit the Mercedes SUV that was in the #1 lane, before landing in the center divider again. The woman was extricated from the Mercedes as were the two victims on the gray sedan. All 3 were transported to Mercy Hospital as major injuries according to the CVFD Captain on the scene. Westbound traffic was blocked for a time until the rescue and clean-up were completed. The female from the Mercedes will be checked for DUI at the hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego

Skateboarder Injured After Riding into Oncoming Traffic in San Diego

A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday. The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27- year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
ABC 10 News KGTV

Scripps Ranch apartment fire displaces 7 adults, 2 children

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven adults and two children were displaced by a fire Sunday at an apartment complex in Scripps Ranch, fire officials said. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard at 8:11 a.m. Sunday. Crews discovered a fire in the common attic space and a second alarm response was requested at 8:33 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Samantha Muniz Arrested in Pedestrian Crash on Imperial Avenue [San Diego, CA]

The incident took place in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue around 2:46 p.m. on June 27th. Furthermore, according to reports, Muniz and her neighbor were arguing before she hit the victim and knocked her unconscious on the road. Eventually, responding paramedics arrived and transported the woman to a nearby...
northcountydailystar.com

Site Development Plan and Tentative Subdivision Map for 46 Single-Family Dwelling

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing on July 19, 2022, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the. following matter:. P21-0300, CAMINO LARGO...
VISTA, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy