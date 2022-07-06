Prince William, Kate bring their dog Orla to polo match

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi

Prince William and Kate were spotted on Wednesday at a charity polo match with a special guest in tow: their dog Orla.

The royal pup was seen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022, which was held at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England.

Another adorable photo shows Kate petting the cocker spaniel.

Orla is the royal couple's second dog. In 2020, William and Kate announced the death of their 9-year-old cocker spaniel, Lupo. Lupo had been a wedding gift to the couple from Kate's brother James Middleton, who owned Lupo's mother Ella.

When William and Kate's son Prince George was born in 2013, Lupo was photographed with the family for their first official photos. Lupo was also present in a number of other photos with the family, including at several polo matches.

Orla first made an appearance in a photo with the couple's daughter Princess Charlotte, for Charlotte's 7th birthday in May.