Alabama State

ALEX, the Alabama Experience exhibit, debuts at The World Games 2022

By Michael Tomberlin
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Immersive experience is designed...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

AL.com

Dance sports, good time law, $30 million harbor project: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Half of this Alabama school’s students live in poverty. Here’s how they beat the odds in math. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Heat levels drop next week across Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in progress over the northern quarter of the state at midafternoon; stronger storms are over the Tennessee Valley. A shower or storm could pop up just about anywhere through the evening; otherwise the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms end later tonight.
Hartselle Enquirer

Cotton: A sustainable choice in Alabama’s climate

There is nothing more sustainable or more down to earth than growing cotton in Alabama, according to Alabama Cooperative Extension System Cotton Agronomist Steve Brown. The cotton plant is still growing in much the same way as it did 200 years ago. The crop’s resilience throughout history has earned it a reputation for sustainability and secured a permanent rotation in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Yo’ Mama’s Receives James Beard Foundation Grant, Only One in AL

Yo’ Mama’s, a homegrown lunch and brunch place in downtown Birmingham, has long enjoyed a loyal local (and regional) following. And last year, the eatery attracted some welcome, timely national attention, too. Yo’ Mama’s was one of about three dozen restaurants around the country – and the only...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Alabama Power#World Games
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Another hot summer day for Alabama with scattered storms this afternoon

James Spann forecasts another hot day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. AIR YOU CAN WEAR: The typical summer weather pattern continues across Alabama today — hot and humid with random, scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s, and a heat advisory remains in effect for about the northern two-thirds of the state, where some spots could see the heat index touching 105 this afternoon. An excessive heat warning remains in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison counties, where the heat index could briefly touch 110 before afternoon storms form. But it will be hot and humid statewide.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Happy hummers: feeding hummingbirds in Alabama

AUBURN UNIVERSITY—It’s summertime and the hummingbirds are here! While hummingbirds are a beautiful and exciting part of Alabama summers, feeding etiquette is still a mystery to many homeowners. However, it is a vitally important part of caring for the hummingbirds in and around the backyard. White Granulated Sugar.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Sun, heat, humidity, scattered storms for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: The thunderstorm lottery is underway across Alabama this afternoon; showers and storms have formed in the hot, humid air mass in random places, generally drifting westward. Away from the showers, temperatures are between 91 and 95 degrees with a partly sunny sky. Scattered storms end after sunset. REST...
WRBL News 3

Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when […]
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2022: Talent, evening wear winners of Friday’s preliminary

The Miss Alabama competition is nearing its conclusion, with three nights of preliminaries completed before Saturday’s finale. Forty women are vying for the state title, along with scholarship money and the chance to move on to the Miss America pageant. Preliminary events held this week -- Wednesday through Friday...
WKRG News 5

Locals and tourists spot manatees close to the Alabama shoreline

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Locals and tourists have spotted manatees in multiple locations this week along the Gulf Coast. The manatees that have been spotted have been in shallow water close to the beach. Two guests staying at the Turquoise Place Resort in Orange Beach posted pictures and videos on social media this week. Manatees […]
AL.com

Half of this Alabama school’s students live in poverty. Here’s how they beat the odds in math.

Alabama’s students have gained a reputation for not being good at doing math. But don’t tell that to Cordova Elementary Principal Dianne Williams. Williams leads the 400-student rural elementary school tucked into the hills of Walker County about 35 minutes northwest of Birmingham. Her school is one of Alabama’s “high flyers” – schools identified by AL.com that have a lot of students in poverty and not a lot of local tax support, yet have student achievement among the highest in the state.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations jump

After appearing to decline over the past week, updated data from the state shows that Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity jumped to a level over the past few days higher than any time since early February of this year, with state hospitalizations continuing to increase. The percentage of COVID-19 tests reported...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Ordered Half-Staff Immediately Through July 9th

Calhoun County, AL – Governor Kay Ivey has ordered flags lowered for the victims of the Highland Park Shooting. This is in accordance with the presidential proclamation. She is directing that flags be immediately lowered and flown at half-staff until sunset on July 9th. She noted this is in remembrance of the horrid tragedy that occurred in Highland Park, Illinois. She also said during this difficult time she calls upon the people of Alabama to “uplift the victims of this tragedy in prayer.”
ALABAMA STATE
