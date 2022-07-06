ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

2 children hit by SUV while riding e-bike in South Jordan, critical injuries

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjywV_0gWiqDBo00

Two boys were transported to the hospital after being hit by an SUV while riding an e-bike in South Jordan on Wednesday.

The boys, who police say were both 9-years-old, were riding an e-bike together and were headed eastbound on 11400 South when they were struck by the vehicle.

A 44-year-old female driver of a black GMC Yukon SUV drifted off the side of the road and dragged the children 150-200 feet before stopping.

“The little guys are fighting for their life right now,” said Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department.

One of the boys was knocked unconscious and was life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital, while the other was transported to the hospital via ambulance. Both children are in critical condition.

FOX 13 News

“You know, a lot of us have kids,” said Anderson. “And you picture your kids sometimes in the faces of those laying on the ground, bleeding. Everyone takes it really hard.”

“It’s just hard. It’s hard to pull out of the neighborhood every day and relive the same thing over and over again,” said Lyndie Keele who lives nearby.

She said this is the third crash she’s seen and the second LifeFlight in two months. She said she’s even had to help out before medics arrive.

“I can still see him laying there, I can still remember the feeling of frustration of not being able to reach 911,” she said.

Whether it’s lowering the speed limit, adding a stoplight, or increasing police presence, Keele is fed up and tired of seeing people hurt.

“This week alone, this is the third child that’s been injured by a vehicle. It’s just time for change. It has to change,” she said.

Anderson said he is not aware of any auto-pedestrian or auto-bike crashes in that area. He’s asking the community to pay attention while driving and be aware of surroundings.

He said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Currently, police do not suspect impairment as a contributing factor in the crash.

Police credited a UFA fire ambulance that was near the area when the crash happened for rapid response time to the incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan woman shoots husband Sunday morning, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police Department responded Sunday Morning to a report of an aggravated domestic assault with a weapon. According to a press release, the incident occurred at the 8000 South block of Madison Nan Drive. They received the call at around 7 a.m.. Dispatchers learned a 42-year-old female had shot her 44-year-old husband in the shoulder. He then fled to a neighbor’s house.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Bicyclist identified in fatal collision with vehicle

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah –– Officials have now named the victim in a fatal bike crash that happened Thursday on East Frontage Road, (Old Highway 40) near Forestdale Road. Summit County Sheriff released information on the deceased person and a statement from their family. 21-year-old Hunter Thorstenson of Provo...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Mountain biker airlifted from Deer Valley Saturday after crash

A mountain biker at Deer Valley suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital Saturday evening. The mountain biker at Deer Valley suffered multiple broken bones, according to a Park City Police dispatcher. Deer Valley bike patrollers requested assistance from the Park City Fire District and an Airmed helicopter....
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 100+ people, volatile crowds, assault in Downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states a 34-year-old man was injured due to an aggravated assault early Sunday morning. Police say the investigation started at 1:51 a.m. when SLCPD received information about an assault in progress at 149 W Pierpont Ave. SLCPD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
South Jordan, UT
Accidents
City
South Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Update: 2 dead after SUV stops in middle of I-15 with lights turned off

LEHI, Utah, July 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a late night crash which claimed the lives of two people and injured a third. Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 in Lehi about 10:58 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Police#Accident#Gmc Yukon
ksl.com

Police identify cyclist killed after swerving into traffic in Summit County

PARK CITY — A bicyclist who died after swerving into traffic and getting hit by a truck on East Frontage Road near Park City has been identified, police said. The bicyclist is identified as Hunter Thorstenson, 21, of Provo. Thorstenson's family issued a statement that reads in part, "The...
ABC4

9-year-old mourned after being hit, killed by SUV

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Brayden Long was just 9 years old. “I wish he was here,” said friend Baylee, as she showed up at the scene of Wednesday’s crash with a sign and flowers. On Wednesday, police say an SUV drifted into the shoulder of 11400 South and struck two boys on an electric […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: 2 juveniles shot in Clinton City altercation

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – Two juveniles have been injured as a result of an altercation between two groups of people that resulted in shots being fired. The Clinton Police Department (CPD) reports that authorities were dispatched to the area of 2300 North 1500 West at 11:50 p.m. on July 9 on reports of shots fired amid an argument.
CLINTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Sandy couple beats, robs man they offered ride to: Police

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy couple is facing charges after police say they nearly beat a man to death after offering him a ride. Eric Zechariah Kilner, 20, and Cindy Lee Johnson, 43, are both facing one count of aggravated robbery. According to arresting documents, on July 1,...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol issued in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There is no longer danger to the Salt Lake City community as result of the critical incident that occurred in the Salt Lake area on Saturday evening. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that the incident occurred in the 1400-block of South Utahan Drive. A suspect threatened officers with a firearm and has since been taken into custody. At this time, SLCPD notes that the suspect is at the hospital.
ABC4

Two killed in Lehi crash on I-15

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been killed after a fatal crash shut down lanes in Lehi late Thursday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the victims are a 47-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. Their identities have not been released at this time. UHP says the fatal...
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Dump truck driver overturns on SR 201 while impaired

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A dump truck driver was arrested for impairment on Thursday after overturning the vehicle they were traveling in on SR-201. Around 1:45 p.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-201 near 7200 West in Magna when the truck drifted into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) […]
MAGNA, UT
KPCW

[UPDATED] Cyclist dies after accident on Old Highway 40

Thursday, July 7, at 3:16pm, Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man reporting that a black GMC Sierra hit a man on a bicycle while traveling on East Frontage Road (Old Highway 40) near Forestdale Road in Summit County. On scene, deputies learned from multiple...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy