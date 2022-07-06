2 children hit by SUV while riding e-bike in South Jordan, critical injuries

Two boys were transported to the hospital after being hit by an SUV while riding an e-bike in South Jordan on Wednesday.

The boys, who police say were both 9-years-old, were riding an e-bike together and were headed eastbound on 11400 South when they were struck by the vehicle.

A 44-year-old female driver of a black GMC Yukon SUV drifted off the side of the road and dragged the children 150-200 feet before stopping.

“The little guys are fighting for their life right now,” said Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department.

One of the boys was knocked unconscious and was life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital, while the other was transported to the hospital via ambulance. Both children are in critical condition.

“You know, a lot of us have kids,” said Anderson. “And you picture your kids sometimes in the faces of those laying on the ground, bleeding. Everyone takes it really hard.”

“It’s just hard. It’s hard to pull out of the neighborhood every day and relive the same thing over and over again,” said Lyndie Keele who lives nearby.

She said this is the third crash she’s seen and the second LifeFlight in two months. She said she’s even had to help out before medics arrive.

“I can still see him laying there, I can still remember the feeling of frustration of not being able to reach 911,” she said.

Whether it’s lowering the speed limit, adding a stoplight, or increasing police presence, Keele is fed up and tired of seeing people hurt.

“This week alone, this is the third child that’s been injured by a vehicle. It’s just time for change. It has to change,” she said.

Anderson said he is not aware of any auto-pedestrian or auto-bike crashes in that area. He’s asking the community to pay attention while driving and be aware of surroundings.

He said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Currently, police do not suspect impairment as a contributing factor in the crash.

Police credited a UFA fire ambulance that was near the area when the crash happened for rapid response time to the incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.