ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky abortion clinics in court to block new state law

By Associated Press
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8neq_0gWip8td00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for Kentucky’s two abortion clinics sought an injunction in court Wednesday to block the state's near-total ban on the procedure, one of numerous such efforts across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade .

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state's abortion ban last week, and the two clinics, both in Louisville, resumed performing abortions. If granted, the injunction would suspend the state law while the case is litigated.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appealed the restraining order to the state’s appeals courts, but the Kentucky Supreme Court rejected Cameron’s appeal Tuesday night.

Abortion rights advocates have argued that Kentucky’s law banning abortions , set up to take effect immediately after the Supreme Court's ruling, violates the state's constitution.

Dr. Ashlee Bergin, who performs abortions at Louisville’s EMW clinic and was the first witness called by the clinics’ attorneys Wednesday, testified about the many possible health risks of pregnancy. Bergin cited statistics showing that pregnancy can be more dangerous to the health of a mother than abortion.

Vic Maddox, a deputy attorney general, asked Bergin during cross-examination to provide details of abortion procedures, prompting Perry to ask Maddox to “be less graphic.” Maddox also asked Bergin if she considers the fetus to be her patient, along with the mother.

“I don’t view it in those terms,” Bergin responded.

In the lawsuit seeking the injunction, attorneys for the clinics argued that women were being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution.

Kentucky’s abortion law contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform the procedure if it is deemed necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of the mother.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has denounced the state’s trigger law as “extremist,” noting it lacks exceptions for rape and incest.

Cameron, a Republican who is running for governor, said Tuesday night that he was disappointed Kentucky’s new abortion laws are being delayed.

“We’ve now asked all three levels of Kentucky’s judiciary to allow these laws to take effect," he said in a social media statement. “Not a single judge at any level has suggested these laws are unconstitutional, yet we are unfortunately still prohibited from enforcing them.”

The lawsuit filed by the Kentucky clinics' attorneys is one of numerous such efforts taking place in states that passed similar laws in anticipation of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this month.

Elsewhere in the South, a Mississippi judge on Tuesday rejected a request by the state’s only abortion clinic to temporarily block a law that would ban most abortions. In Florida, a new 15-week abortion ban was blocked but then quickly reinstated after an appeal from the state attorney general in a lawsuit challenging the restriction.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Kentucky Court Ruling Blocking Abortion Bans Stays in Effect

A state court order restoring access to abortion in Kentucky after the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling remains in force after the state supreme court declined to lift it. Chief Judge Mitch Perry of the Kentucky Circuit Court, Jefferson County, June 30 temporarily blocked the state’s enforcement of two laws—a ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy and a near-total “trigger” ban—while a suit proceeds on whether the Kentucky Constitution provides greater protection for abortion rights than the federal constitution.
Washington Examiner

Florida appeals after judge blocks 15-week abortion ban

A Florida judge temporarily blocked a recent law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of gestation just days after it took effect, prompting an immediate appeal from the state. Judge John C. Cooper of Florida's 2nd Circuit Court issued the order on Tuesday following a court challenge from reproductive healthcare providers who argue the state constitution shields the right to an abortion procedure.
US News and World Report

Abortion Bans in Florida, Mississippi Allowed to Take Effect

(Reuters) -Florida's ban on abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy is now in effect after a court order blocking its enforcement was put on hold on Tuesday, and a Mississippi judge declined to prevent a near-total ban from being implemented later this week. The dual developments marked the latest legal...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
State
Florida State
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law

A judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to consider a lawsuit filed by Mississippi's only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.The law — which state lawmakers passed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that allowed abortions nationwide — is set to take effect Thursday.The Jackson Women's Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court.The closely watched lawsuit is part of a flurry of activity that has occurred nationwide...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

‘It was really devastating’: South Dakota’s only abortion clinic halts procedures as Supreme Court decides fate of Roe

The only abortion clinic in South Dakota has said it is halting all procedures until the Supreme Court decides the future of Roe v Wade.In an announcement that deeply saddened activists who had fought to defend access to abortion in one of the nation’s battlefields for reproductive rights, Planned Parenthood said procedures at its facility in Sioux Falls were “paused”. It said its clinics in Wisconsin were not booking appointments after 25 June.Meanwhile, the news was celebrated by South Dakota’s deeply conservative governor, Kristi Noem, 50, who has been at the forefront of efforts to turn her state into one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Washington Examiner

Planned Parenthood of Montana limits medication abortion for out-of-state patients

Planned Parenthood of Montana has privately told staff it will no longer offer medication abortion to out-of-state patients, citing the changing legal environment surrounding abortion access. The facility will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients residing in states where abortion is illegal, Planned Parenthood of Montana President Martha...
MONTANA STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Courts#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Jefferson Circuit#The Supreme Court#Emw
NBC News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it’s landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy