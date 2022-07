The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the ramp from U.S. 52 southbound to I-65 southbound, near Lebanon, will close nightly on or after Monday, July 11 for ongoing work on the added travel lanes project. The closure will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Wednesday, July 13, weather permitting. Crews will be placing temporary pavement for ‘Phase Three’ of this project, and also moving the barrier wall.

LEBANON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO