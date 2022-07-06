ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield mom pleads guilty in son's death from methadone

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia mother has pleaded guilty to killing her 2-year-old son by providing him liquid methadone to make him sleep, leading to a fatal overdose, prosecutors said.

The prosecution's summary of evidence as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows that before her son received the liquid methadone, Sherrell M. Rivera, 32, conducted multiple Google searches about the liquid uses of the drug and its side effects, including a search of whether the addictive substance would “slow breathing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axgp5_0gWimxvM00
Sherrell M. Rivera

Rivera had a prescription for methadone to treat an opioid addiction. Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Ken Chitty said evidence indicated that Rivera mixed an undetermined amount of the drug into the child's sippy cup, which also contained baby formula and chocolate syrup.

The boy, who was addicted from birth from his mother’s drug dependency, died Nov. 14, 2020 of methadone toxicity.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson accepted the plea agreement that allowed Rivera to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead of felony murder, as she was originally charged, in addition to a count of felony child neglect. Johnson convicted her of both counts and set sentencing for Nov. 7.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Comments / 3

Stay 4Eva Ruthless
1d ago

if she couldn't stop her drug habit during her pregnancy then she shouldn't have been allowed to keep the baby.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Previously convicted self-avowed gang member sentenced for firearm possession

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man and self-avowed member of the Bloods Gang was sentenced Thursday for possession of a firearm. Alexander O’Neal Jackson, 36, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on the firearm charge after he was previously convicted of discharging a firearm in a public space on two separate occasions.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

‘They took him from us’: Family of Henrico hit-and-run victim seeks answers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a Henrico man is desperate for answers after he was killed in a hit and run. Police say it appears 30-year-old Brandon Fleming was hit twice on Oakland Road just after midnight on Tuesday, but investigators say only the second driver stayed on the scene.
foxrichmond.com

Police: 2 employees assaulted during Henrico store robbery

Jul. 7, 2022 — HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said two women were assaulted during a robbery at a store in Henrico County Wednesday. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue for a robbery. Police said a man entered the business and sat down...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methadone#Sentencing#Child Neglect#Police#Commonwealth#Chesterfield Circuit
theriver953.com

Authorities thwart assault attempt in Richmond

ABC news reports that Richmond Authorities thwarted an assault attempt near Richmond July 4. Richmond Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents and FBI reported Wed. July 6 the arrest of two roommates in connection to a attempted mass shooting. Two men are in custody after a hero citizen...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
fredericksburg.today

County employee dies in compactor accident at Chancellor Convenience Center

County employee dies in compactor accident at Chancellor Convenience Center. At approximately 8:24 a.m. today, responders were notified of an industrial accident that occurred at the Chancellor Convenience Center located at 5917 Harrison Road. Deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on scene within minutes to find a deceased county employee who was trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Michael Nutter of Mineral, Virginia who was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Solid Waste Collections Division since June 21, 2022. Detectives are working with state and local officials to determine the cause of the accident.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy