Mr. William Spencer “Greasy” Willis, age 88, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on January 16, 1934 in Rome, Georgia. He was the son of the late Bill and Willene Barton Willis.

Mr. Willis was a veteran of the US Army. He was retired from Battey Machinery as a salesman with 37 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cedartown.

Mr. Willis is survived by his loving wife, Sandra W. Galloway/Willis; children, Lea Galloway Arnold (Joey), Derek Spencer Willis (Ashley), Van Barton Willis (Mary Katherine), and James W. Lewis (QHua); brother, David Willis; and grandchildren, Russ Arnold, Allie Arnold, Tanner Arnold, Sam Arnold, L. Spencer Willis (Christine), Sam R. Willis, William Willis, Andrew Willis, and Kate Willis.

In keeping with Mr. Willis’ wishes’ he was cremated. A memorial service for Mr. William Spencer Willis will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at one o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Broome officiating.

The family of Mr. Willis will be receiving family and friends on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from twelve o’clock in the afternoon until the memorial service hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The family is requesting that flowers are to be omitted; however, memorial donations can be made to Canine Assistants, 3160 Francis Road, Milton, GA 30004.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. William Spencer Willis.

