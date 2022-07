Juanita Belle (Keith) Thompson, “Nita”, age 81 of Butler Missouri, formerly of Raytown, passed away Friday, July 1st at her home in Butler with family by her side. Growing up, Nita was heavily influenced by her father and grandmother where she learned how to get along in the world and who encouraged her to pursue her interests and how to turn them into income.

