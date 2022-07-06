Indy man gets 20 years for trafficking meth, guns

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Indianapolis man is accused of trafficking more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine into the city along with buying and selling firearms that utilize large capacity magazines, including one with a 100-round drum.

Demetrius Jackson was found guilty on March 8 and was recently sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, between October 2020 and January 2021, Jackson trafficked the meth into Indianapolis while also buying and selling multiple firearms with large capacity magazines.

On Jan. 29, 2021, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions and officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force executed a search warrant on Jackson’s residence. A loaded handgun, rifle, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana and more than $10,000 in U.S. currency were seized during the search.

Jackson is a convicted felon and not legally permitted to possess a firearm.

As part of Jackson’s sentence, he will be ordered to be on probation for five years following his release from prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.