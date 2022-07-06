ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Joakim Noah Interview Used in Social Media Post for Baker Mayfield Trade

By Ryan Taylor
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoakim Noah interview sound bite comes in handy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joakim Noah's famous interview with the Chicago Bulls was used hilariously in a twitter meme by...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

NBA free agency 2022: sorting the winners and losers (so far)

The ink isn’t even dry on most of the contracts signed since last week’s start of free agency and a great many more remain in the works. So in the grand tradition of my NBA Twitter forefathers, it’s time to make some gravely premature assessments. Take them with a hefty pinch of salt as there’s still a lot of free agency to go … and maybe use that salt to line a margarita, because it’s looking like there might be a long couple of months of Kevin Durant speculation ahead. (Do the people who were tracking Kawhi’s flights still have access to that technology?)
NBA
mycolumbuspower.com

Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to the Panthers

The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Panthers will send a 2024 conditional 5th-round pick for the number one player selected in the 2018 NFL Draft. To make the deal happen the Browns agreed to cover...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield joins Sam Darnold on Carolina Panthers after trade

Two of the top three picks from the 2018 NFL draft are now members of the Carolina Panthers. At least, in a sense, the New York Jets were trailblazers. On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns traded the 2018 No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Baker Mayfield to Carolina. That comes after the Jets previously traded their QB to the Panthers: 2018’s third-overall selection in Sam Darnold.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Trade

Safe to say ESPN "NFL Live" host Laura Rutledge will be looking forward to Week 1 after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers Wednesday. After learning that Carolina would be hosting Cleveland in its season-opener, Rutledge had her eyes on a motivated Baker. Tweeting, "When Baker has...
CAROLINA, AL
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
65K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy